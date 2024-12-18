A resilient woman surprised her family with a new car after surviving a life-threatening accident

Her mother's emotional reaction touched the hearts of many in the clip shared by the hun on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section expressing how moving the video was and wishing the hun beautiful memories in her new ride

A hun shared a video of her mom's reaction when she rocked up home with a new ride after an accident. Image: @mbalee09

A heartwarming moment unfolded as a local hun, who had survived a traumatic accident, surprised her family with a brand-new ride,

The touching moment was captured and shared by TikTok user @mbalee09 on the video streaming platform, gaining over 364K views.

Returning home with a new ride

The clip begins with the woman driving to her home in her new car, with her mom and sister waiting outside. The atmosphere shifts when her mother realises the surprise: a shiny silver car coming inside the fate of their home. Overcame with emotion, her mother falls to her knees, tears streaming down her face, and clasps her hands in gratitude, praising God.

Mommy's breakdown touches Mzansi

TikTok users flooded the comments, admiring the lady's family's strong bond. Many told @mbalee09 how blessed she was to have a mom who loved her so much after she broke into prayer while in tears.

User @chosen said:

"I am deeply touched. God is good."

User @MoopiKgwadi shared:

"That cut deep into the mother's heart to see her child fighting back to life so bravely. May god bless your family even more."

User @madofodofo commented:

"Oh, mama🥰🥰🥰 where do you guys get these kinds of moms🥰?"

User @Anele added:

"Having a mother is a huge blessing 🥰, l can't believe l'm saying this with eyes full of tears, because l don't have parents 😭😭. Let's cherish them while there still here 🥰🥰."

User @zodwamtshali said:

"The part where your mum went down on her knees got me so emotional 😢 ..Hallelujah."

