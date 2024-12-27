A video of an elderly man performing multiple reps of an ab wheel exercise with remarkable ease has left South Africans amazed at his strength and dedication

The fitness enthusiast's impressive home gym setup and multiple workout videos show his commitment to staying fit regardless of age

Inspired viewers flooded the comments section, with many young people admitting they struggle with the challenging exercise that the elderly man makes look effortless

SA is stunned after watching one elderly man doing an intense ab wheel workout with ease. Images: @si6950

An elderly fitness enthusiast has Mzansi in awe after showing off his incredible ab wheel workout skills. In the video shared by content creator @si6950 on TikTok, the man can be seen doing multiple reps of an ab wheel exercise without breaking a sweat.

His home gym setup visible in the background suggests this isn't just a one-time thing but part of his regular fitness routine.

Age is just a number in fitness

Staying active as you get older does more than just keep you fit - it boosts your mood, keeps your mind sharp, and helps you handle daily tasks better.

From better sleep to stronger bones, exercise is like a superpower for healthy ageing. This fitness enthusiast proves that with dedication, age doesn't have to slow you down.

Mzansi inspired by elderly fitness enthusiast

@Des shared their aspirations:

"When I grow up I want to be like you 😌"

@Gabbz praised:

"Mkhulu, we have people in their 20s who can't even do this. Ay, I take my hat off for you. Qhubeka, it's never too late."

@Zack_Mphahlele wrote:

"I must show this video to my father."

@Smangrich admitted:

"38 and I can't do this🥺🥺🥺🔥🔥🔥 Woow!"

@murhandziwa encouraged:

"It's never too late, baba proud of you keep pushing 👌"

@tshepisomathe confessed:

"You inspired me to start, I have been too lazy to do it!"

3 other fitness transformation stories

Influencer Cyan Boujee impressed many with her dedication to fitness as she showed off her gym routine, sparking conversations about natural fitness versus cosmetic procedures.

A determined woman inspired Mzansi after sharing her incredible weight loss journey, dropping from 84kg to 60kg through consistent exercise and dedication.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson's legendary workout routine revealed the intense training methods that shaped him into one of boxing's most formidable champions.

