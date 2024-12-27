Global site navigation

“Ngifile Qathatha”: SA Stunned by Old Man’s Intense Ab Wheel Workout
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A video of an elderly man performing multiple reps of an ab wheel exercise with remarkable ease has left South Africans amazed at his strength and dedication
  • The fitness enthusiast's impressive home gym setup and multiple workout videos show his commitment to staying fit regardless of age
  • Inspired viewers flooded the comments section, with many young people admitting they struggle with the challenging exercise that the elderly man makes look effortless

A video of an elderly man doing ab workouts goes viral.
SA is stunned after watching one elderly man doing an intense ab wheel workout with ease. Images: @si6950
Source: TikTok

An elderly fitness enthusiast has Mzansi in awe after showing off his incredible ab wheel workout skills. In the video shared by content creator @si6950 on TikTok, the man can be seen doing multiple reps of an ab wheel exercise without breaking a sweat.

His home gym setup visible in the background suggests this isn't just a one-time thing but part of his regular fitness routine.

Watch the video below.

Age is just a number in fitness

Staying active as you get older does more than just keep you fit - it boosts your mood, keeps your mind sharp, and helps you handle daily tasks better.

From better sleep to stronger bones, exercise is like a superpower for healthy ageing. This fitness enthusiast proves that with dedication, age doesn't have to slow you down.

Mzansi inspired by elderly fitness enthusiast

@Des shared their aspirations:

"When I grow up I want to be like you 😌"

@Gabbz praised:

"Mkhulu, we have people in their 20s who can't even do this. Ay, I take my hat off for you. Qhubeka, it's never too late."

@Zack_Mphahlele wrote:

"I must show this video to my father."

@Smangrich admitted:

"38 and I can't do this🥺🥺🥺🔥🔥🔥 Woow!"

@murhandziwa encouraged:

"It's never too late, baba proud of you keep pushing 👌"

@tshepisomathe confessed:

"You inspired me to start, I have been too lazy to do it!"

3 other fitness transformation stories

  • Influencer Cyan Boujee impressed many with her dedication to fitness as she showed off her gym routine, sparking conversations about natural fitness versus cosmetic procedures.
  • A determined woman inspired Mzansi after sharing her incredible weight loss journey, dropping from 84kg to 60kg through consistent exercise and dedication.
  • Boxing legend Mike Tyson's legendary workout routine revealed the intense training methods that shaped him into one of boxing's most formidable champions.

