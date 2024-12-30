A local madala entertained his family peers with smooth dance moves during a festive get-together

The old man also showcased his acrobatic skills with a flawless split in the middle of his performance

The clip landed on TikTok and had Mzansi netizens cracking jokes about his impressive flexibility

An old man stunned Mzansi with his flexibility. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @fentse_makhaveli/TikTok

Source: UGC

Mzansi people never disappoint with the festive vibes. This madala is delivered on the entertainment front!

Man shows off impressive dance moves

He kicked off the parting after 6pm at a family gathering with a spirited dance. Just when you think it couldn’t get better, he drops into a flawless split like it’s no big deal.

You can tell his loved ones are no strangers to his gymnastic antics. They shrugged off his stunning manoeuvres which are remarkable for his age.

Dance video spreads on TikTok

The video was posted on TikTok by @fentse_makhaveli. It's gaining traction and spreading joy. The vibey man definitely put the younger generation to shame.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers can’t get enough of this dancing dynamo. Comments are filled with praise, laughter, and a whole lot of banter.

See a few reactions below:

@_mango_sweetener posted:

"🤣🤣😭 Mkhulu has been waiting all year to show off that split."

@Ontha posted:

"😭 I wasn't expecting that split."

@wethugamedze mentioned:

"Everyone is just so nonchalant about it. 😭😭😭"

@9938lovesyou stated:

"Onale show off. 😂"

@Lady~Lebo joked:

"He should've been backup dancer ya Breezy mos. 😭😂😂"

@bad1lazuli mentioned:

"That split made me so scared I don’t wanna lie. 😭"

@A.Mochela wrote:

"I know a former cheerleader when I see one. 🥹"

@ComfyShoes added:

"That's how bro used to pull girls back in the day. 😂😂"

@ms_diva4 stated:

"I'm disappointed with myself. 🤣🤣"

