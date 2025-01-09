A heartbreaking video of a high school rugby team paying their final respects to their teammate, Gershwin Jacobs, who passed away due to a heart condition, has gone viral

Content creator @aden_armani01 shared the emotional moment when the team gathered around their fallen brother's coffin to perform a special rugby call

The touching tribute has moved South Africans to tears, with many commenting on the increasing number of youth deaths recently

A young man posted a video of himself and fellow rugby team mates giving a final shout for their team mate who passed away from a heart condition. Images: @aden_armani01

In a moving display of brotherhood, a high school rugby team came together to honour their late teammate, Gershwin Jacobs.

The video, shared by content creator @aden_armani01, shows the boys performing their team's special rugby call around Gershwin's coffin, who tragically passed away in Grade 11 due to a heart condition. The video was posted with the heartfelt caption:

"REST IN PEACE BROTHER 🥺❤️ Till we meet again!"

Watch the video below.

The tribute highlights the concerning rise in cardiovascular diseases among South African youth. According to recent statistics, cardiovascular-related deaths have increased by 58.7% over 20 years, with males showing higher mortality rates.

South Africans touched by tribute

The emotional video drew heartfelt responses from viewers:

@★Who's_0r4??!!★ mourned:

"R.I.P Gershwin Jacobs😔💔"

@kee.lee02 shared:

"I don't know Gershwin but I'm crying 😭"

@lea_IsTheDoubleRainbow expressed concern:

"What the heck is going on!! Kids dying left right and centre! My deepest condolences."

@Mooki reflected:

"RIP to those who passed away in our youth, forever young🙏🏾🙏🏾♥️"

@Her.Aries wished:

"Ai baby❤️may your family heal ❤️may they conquer the sadness and darkness of your absence ❤️may they find peace ❤️❤️❤️"

@CoatGuyCarReviews remembered:

"RIP bru. love from a Parktownean, we have good high school memories because of people like you bru. Playing for the school hits harder with the boys singing ❤️"

Recent tragic losses in the news

