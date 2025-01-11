A man’s gravesite rant to his ancestors about the lack of blessings in his life has TikTokker sympathising

The clip shows him passionately voicing his frustrations while his friends laugh in the background

Viewers related to his plea, with some encouraging him to pray instead of taking matters to his departed loved ones

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man ranted about life's challenges at a gravesite. Image: @mrcommunitieweee

Source: TikTok

When life gets tough, sometimes all you can do is talk it out – even if it’s at a gravesite! A Mzansi gent took to TikTok to share a video of himself passionately complaining to his ancestors about life's challenges.

Man's desperate plea to ancestors

He didn't hold back in his fiery delivery. In the clip, the gent is seen at a gravesite in Limpopo. He was shouting at his departed relatives for not stepping in to make his life easier.

His frustration was too real, and his theatrics had those recording the moment cracking up in the background.

Video gets tongues wagging

The footage on the TikTok account @mrcommunitieweee gained over 200,000 views and sparked discussions.

See the video below:

Hundreds of Mzansi TikTokkers wasted no time flooding the comments with their thoughts.

See a few reactions below:

@heavyD said:

"Eish sorry boy, it's painful. Ba go kwele this time."

@user3713934239530 wrote:

"This is not funny at all. I know the feeling."

@lesegolsg posted:

"God is watching don't be angry be bright we are all going through a lot."

@user4332208159999 mentioned:

"Sometimes this is how you have to talk to them for them to hear you because they know life is hard. Why aren't they helping you?"

@williammolotsi3 suggested:

"Sorry my broer, only timing will tell. I know patience is not easy but keep on praying to God he knows when you will receive your blessings. 😂😂"

@Lebogang typed:

"Ah bona these guys are not taking us serious stru. 🤞🤞🤞 It's not a joke."

@FANIENatala mentioned:

"I thought this year South Africans would be different. 🥺"

@Mmakwena.D added:

"Pray ngwaneso."

More viral SA gravesite stories

Some people are now turning the death of their family members into a reason to groove and not everyone is here for it.

A video of a funeral parlour serving alcohol at a gravesite has ignited a heated debate on social media.

A graduate honoured her late mother by visiting her gravesite wearing academic regalia after the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News