A content creator known for her inspiring personal content and travel adventures celebrated a major milestone as she received her new Haval Jolion Pro Super Luxury at the dealership

The emotional moment was captured in a video showing her receiving a congratulatory certificate and flowers before peeling off the protective stickers in her new vehicle

Mzansi's social media users flooded her comments with congratulations, with many noting how they've followed her journey and celebrating her success as an independent mom

A single mom and influencer recently posted a video of herself buying a brand new Haval Jolion. Her video went viral on social media. Images: @mandyyndlangisa

A woman's car ownership celebration has touched hearts across social media as TikTok creator @mandyyndlangisa, known for her content on personal growth and travel, shared the touching moment she received her new Haval Jolion Pro.

The video captured her journey from receiving the certificate to the exciting first moments with her new car.

Dream car features

The Haval Jolion Pro 1.5T Super Luxury, priced at R425,950, comes equipped with impressive features including a 105 kW turbocharged engine, seven-speed automated dual-clutch transmission, and impressive fuel economy of 8.1 l/100km with a range of 679 km.

Mzansi celebrates new wheels

@Mrs_My_House joked lovingly:

"Weee Sisi Amanda loya ngeke asondla worse uzothi unemali eningi😂😂😭 Congratulations ❤️💐👏"

@Ntokozo praised:

"Congratulations mama ✨✨🤩 Been following your journey for a while now. Lord knows you deserve this win, you've earned it."

@Yonela Mbambo admired:

"Congratulations mommy. I love that car so much😩🔥What a beast 🫰🏾"

@makhubone_ celebrated:

"🥰🥰🥳 Oh Mandy!! YOU DESERVE IT ALL!!! May your cup overflow ❤️😘"

@Sine Hashe shared:

"I couldn't stop smiling while watching the YT vlog. Congratulations Mandy."

@Mama ka boyz gushed:

"My favourite bought that car 🌹I'm so happy for you Mandy, you deserve this more than anyone. God is a faithful God."

@GugsMahlase😍 expressed admiration:

"My little one and I always watch your YouTube videos... Millennial and Alwande's mom wish you a big congratulations. I don't know you in real life but I love you, you are my role model. What a strong independent mom."

