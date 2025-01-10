One young lady took to Facebook, to reflect on how far she has come since getting her first car when she was young

The Facebook user opened up to her followers about how her parents helped her be successful in her career

Many people were touched as the lady shared her story of how a car was the difference between living her dreams and hopelessness

A woman shared a post expressing how much her first car meant. The lady expressed gratitude as she reflected on how much her parents did for her.

A TikTok video shows a woman who penned a sweet message to her parents over her first car. Image: @paballo.majara

Source: Facebook

Many people were impressed by the lady's taking a moment to reflect on how blessed she is. They were also motivated by the story she shared about how her parents helped her out of a challenging situation.

Woman flexes 1st car

A woman named on Facebook shared a post with a picture of our first car. Paballo said the car was named Pidipidi because of its small size, and she had gotten it from her parents after she needed it in order to secure her as a Food Safety Auditor. She said:

"I was excited because it meant I would have an income. However, my excitement was short-lived when the contract said, 'The candidate must have a roadworthy vehicle.'”

After she got the car, her parents agreed that she would pay half of the instalments and half of the insurance. She was later able to secure a permanent job. She added:

"This car has really been part of our family; not only did I use it as my first car, but my little sisters used it as their first car as well, and for them, it was even better as it was now paid off. I thank God for the sacrifice my parents did, it really set us up for success❤️"

SA moved by woman's reflection on 1st car

People were touched that she had parents who were willing to help her. Many said they hoped that they would be able to support their own children the way her parents did.

Nanikie Kgolagano commented:

"It’s nice to have a parent that shows up, Weitse."

Tshepang Nkwe wrote:

"There's so much I want to comment on, but one that touched my heart was how supportive and involved your parents are in your growth and success 🙌 ❤️ now that's a top-tier blessing 🙌We are winning as a black nation mos ...It's stories like this that give us hope 🙏 ❤️"

Zee Zandile Khoza added:

"️❤️I need to work hard so that my kids can experience this 😍 I need to be that parent."

Eldinah Eldy Dintsheng added:

"I want to be that kind of parent to my kids."

Sanele Viola Nokukhanya Ndaba cheered:

"And they should thank you for your sacrifice nana. You paid for half of that car. ❤️"

Thembelihle Promise Mgcina rmeakred:

"When parents were being picked, you amongst those that arrived early🤞... You are so blessed ️❣️your parents are amazing."

Maqokolwana Nokubulela fawned:

"You are truly blessed to have parents like that. Thank God every day. I will continue to work very hard so that my own children can experience this kind of support, but I never got it."

Alicia Tsholofelo was hopeful."

'May I be anointed by the most high to be such a parent to my kids🙌 beautiful have."

Khens Mthombeni added:

"I am going to be this parent for my kids😭"

4 other sweet car moments

A 22-year-old celebrated after purchasing her first car and posted a TikTok video of the milestone.

One professional educator went viral after purchasing a brand-new vehicle, and her community was overjoyed.

People were impressed after an engineer purchased a luxury whip and showed it off on social media.

Netizens were in awe of a mother who went the extra mile for her child in a TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News