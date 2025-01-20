Global site navigation

“Less Tears and More Cheers: Hun Moved by Dad Surprising Mom With Dream Car
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A young South African woman witnessed her mother being pampered by her father and recorded the beautiful moment 
  • She also added trending audio that helped her video go viral on TikTok and generated over 288K views 
  • Growing up with both parents in the house gives children a leg up in life more than it ever did

The social media world has shown deep hatred for how “nepo babies” grew up with a silver spoon in their mouths.

SA stunned by husband's grand gesture
A lady shared her parents' romantic moment on TikTok. Image: @enhle._.masinga
They do not discuss how being raised by parents who worked hard enough for their children to never have to break generational curses is a plus.

Hun moved by dad surprising mom with dream car

One young South African lady was happy to witness a beautiful real-life love story. She got to share a beautiful moment with her parents when her dad surprised her mother with her dream car:

“May this year be less tears and more cheers. My dad surprised my mom with her dream car.”

The chap bought his lady A Range Rover Sport P360 SE Autobiography. The wife drove her new beat out of the dealership.

Her husband filmed his happy lady with a smile on his face. Their daughter also took a clip of the romantic moment and uploaded it on social media.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Benefits of growing up with both parents in household

Being raised by two happy parents in one household could have numerous benefits. Although the interest in marriage has declined, an article by City Journal shared how children raised in two-parent households are more successful.

The article also discussed how the odds of graduating high school, getting a degree, and having high earnings in adulthood are substantially lower for children who grow up in a single-mother home.

Dad buys mom dream car
A lady was stunned by her dad's grand gesture for her mom. Image: @enhle._.masinga
 Mzansi reacts to husband surprising wife with lux car

Social media users received the viral post well and commented:

@Mulweli Manaha prayed:

“May this kind of a husband locate me.”

@Tebogo R. Langa was amazed:

“Did you all see the hubby’s smile?”

@lalahlatoyahbae manifested:

“From my mouth to God's ears.”

@Blaqué Pantherëss commented:

“This kinda love? Yes. Congratulations to mommy and we thank God for granting dad the power to do this for his wife.”

