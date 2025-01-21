"Grocery Heist": SA Amused as Young Man Steals Parents' Food for Res in Hilarious Video
- One gent entertained the online community with his hilarious antics, which he displayed in a video making rounds online
- The man's mischievous behaviour sparked a wave in Mzansi, and the TikTok clip gained massive traction
- Commented poured in from people on the internet who flooded the post with jokes and laughter
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A man captured the attention of many in Mzansi with his hilarious antics, which was displayed in a video circulating online.
Young man steals his parents' groceries for res
The gent sparked a wave of reactions in South Africa after stealing his parents' groceries, as seen in the clip shared by the guy himself on TikTok under the handle @kapingar5.
@kapingar5's mischievous behaviour left online users amused. He told his viewers that he had to wake up early while everyone was still asleep to pack the groceries purchased for the family to bring to res.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
While taking to his TikTok caption, @kapingar5 simply said:
"Whatever it takes."
The footage quickly went viral on the internet gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video below:
SA is entertained by the man's res antics
People were in a fit of laughter, and they flocked to the comments section to poke fun while some shared their thoughts.
Sxaxa_TLB-Yo'Mhlaba said:
"Aaah wenna uyi bozza straight you taking half of the December stokvel groceries."
Nonto Nkuna shared
"This was my daughter for the past four years even bath soap sisale sigenza ngamanzi."
Sinky Dikgale cracked a joke, saying:
"Grocery heist."
Mavhunga p wrote:
"Bro wanna make tea for the whole campus."
SZA replied:
"Wait for that call when you arrive on campus."
Students trying to cook at res leave SA in laughter
- Res life is not always easy, and this gent proved that after he tried cooking in a video making rounds online.
- A man had South Africans in laughter after he was captured in a TikTok video cooking stiff pap.
- One young woman's interesting cooking abilities caused a massive stir on the internet and a shockwave in Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za