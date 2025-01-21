One gent entertained the online community with his hilarious antics, which he displayed in a video making rounds online

The man's mischievous behaviour sparked a wave in Mzansi, and the TikTok clip gained massive traction

Commented poured in from people on the internet who flooded the post with jokes and laughter

A man captured the attention of many in Mzansi with his hilarious antics, which was displayed in a video circulating online.

A young man stole his parents' groceries for res in a TikTok video. Image: @kapingar5

Source: TikTok

Young man steals his parents' groceries for res

The gent sparked a wave of reactions in South Africa after stealing his parents' groceries, as seen in the clip shared by the guy himself on TikTok under the handle @kapingar5.

@kapingar5's mischievous behaviour left online users amused. He told his viewers that he had to wake up early while everyone was still asleep to pack the groceries purchased for the family to bring to res.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @kapingar5 simply said:

"Whatever it takes."

The footage quickly went viral on the internet gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is entertained by the man's res antics

People were in a fit of laughter, and they flocked to the comments section to poke fun while some shared their thoughts.

Sxaxa_TLB-Yo'Mhlaba said:

"Aaah wenna uyi bozza straight you taking half of the December stokvel groceries."

Nonto Nkuna shared

"This was my daughter for the past four years even bath soap sisale sigenza ngamanzi."

Sinky Dikgale cracked a joke, saying:

"Grocery heist."

Mavhunga p wrote:

"Bro wanna make tea for the whole campus."

SZA replied:

"Wait for that call when you arrive on campus."

