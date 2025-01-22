A Mzansi woman on TikTok hilariously switched up her look when she had to attend to her itching scalp

The lady lifted her wig right in front of her husband so she could get to the source of her discomfort

The wholesome video sparked mixed reactions, with some people saying she looks beautiful either way

A woman shared a cute interaction with her husband. Image: @nthabie.may

Source: TikTok

Itchy scalps and wigs? Those who know, know! One woman who has experienced the discomfort gave her husband the shock of his life.

Woman gets comfortable in front of partner

In a video on her TikTok page @nthabie.may, she casually removed half of her glued wig to scratch her head properly.

After her satisfying scratch, she put the weave back on and burst out laughing at his "traumatised" expression.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman cracked up after her wig fell off. Image: @nthabie.may

Source: TikTok

Causes of itchy scalp under a wig

Wig itching can result from dandruff, allergies, or bacteria buildup. Lack of ventilation in wigs traps heat and moisture, causing discomfort. This creates an environment that irritates the scalp and leads to itching.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users post responses

Some netizens commented on how stunning she looked with or without the weave. Others turned the moment into a debate about embracing natural hair.

See a few reactions below:

@LemiiLoCo said:

"Yerrr mara banna re strong tlheng. 😭"

@LydiaNolwaziHlongwane commented:

"Makoti wa rona, that's why he was recording. 😂😂☺️☺️"

@Lorraineleratomm typed:

"👑👌Oksalayo you are still beautiful."

@VincentMofubelu mentioned:

"With your natural hair, your man will be proud of you. Honestly we men just allow certain things to happen for the sake of love."

@missy_ shared:

"My man once said: 'Please, give me heads up before you take that thing off. Now it's a whole transition. I have to deal with your bold head.' 🥺😂😂"

@koosexpresssss posted:

"I’d leave immediately."

@Justketso said:

"Yoh chomie mara. 🤣🤣"

@user6774297006003 added:

"Tjooooo aowa basadi. 😂😂😂😂"

Other wig faux pas that trended

Briefly News reported that a woman had a wig mishap at groove and the video of the incident left Mzansi people in stitches.

reported that a woman had a wig mishap at groove and the video of the incident left Mzansi people in stitches. One student was having a blast, and then the embarrassing moment of her wig falling off was captured on camera.

Makhadzi experienced a wig mishap at the ANC manifesto and the video set social media ablaze.

Source: Briefly News