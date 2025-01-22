Global site navigation

“Oksalayo You Are Beautiful”: Husband’s Reaction to Wife’s Wig Removal Sparks Online Opinions
Family and Relationships

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A Mzansi woman on TikTok hilariously switched up her look when she had to attend to her itching scalp
  • The lady lifted her wig right in front of her husband so she could get to the source of her discomfort
  • The wholesome video sparked mixed reactions, with some people saying she looks beautiful either way

A woman's wig filled over in front of her husband
A woman shared a cute interaction with her husband. Image: @nthabie.may
Source: TikTok

Itchy scalps and wigs? Those who know, know! One woman who has experienced the discomfort gave her husband the shock of his life.

Woman gets comfortable in front of partner

In a video on her TikTok page @nthabie.may, she casually removed half of her glued wig to scratch her head properly.

After her satisfying scratch, she put the weave back on and burst out laughing at his "traumatised" expression.

A woman showed her wig mishap on TikTok
A woman cracked up after her wig fell off. Image: @nthabie.may
Source: TikTok

Causes of itchy scalp under a wig

Wig itching can result from dandruff, allergies, or bacteria buildup. Lack of ventilation in wigs traps heat and moisture, causing discomfort. This creates an environment that irritates the scalp and leads to itching.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users post responses

Some netizens commented on how stunning she looked with or without the weave. Others turned the moment into a debate about embracing natural hair.

See a few reactions below:

@LemiiLoCo said:

"Yerrr mara banna re strong tlheng. 😭"

@LydiaNolwaziHlongwane commented:

"Makoti wa rona, that's why he was recording. 😂😂☺️☺️"

@Lorraineleratomm typed:

"👑👌Oksalayo you are still beautiful."

@VincentMofubelu mentioned:

"With your natural hair, your man will be proud of you. Honestly we men just allow certain things to happen for the sake of love."

@missy_ shared:

"My man once said: 'Please, give me heads up before you take that thing off. Now it's a whole transition. I have to deal with your bold head.' 🥺😂😂"

@koosexpresssss posted:

"I’d leave immediately."

@Justketso said:

"Yoh chomie mara. 🤣🤣"

@user6774297006003 added:

"Tjooooo aowa basadi. 😂😂😂😂"

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

