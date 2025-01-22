An adorable couple came up with a unique way to determine who was going to pay the restaurant bill

The lovebirds left the decision to their waiter, who picked a card from the woman’s hands to decide

TikTok users enjoyed the playful vibe shown in the video and shared their thoughts on the clever payment game

A couple let a waitress decide on who should pay the restaurant bill. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

Nothing spices up date night like some fun and games. One couple took TikTok by storm with their creative approach to settling the restaurant bill.

Couple leaves a decision to chance

Instead of the usual debate over who’s paying, they left the decision to fate. The lady held two cards behind her back, and the waiter was asked to pick one. The hun was nervous, and luck was not on her side.

A man paid with a card for romantic dinner at a restaurant. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Who should pay on a date?

In an era that promotes gender equality, dating norms have changed. Typically, the person who initiated the date is expected to cover the expenses. However, it’s also perfectly acceptable for both individuals to split the bill.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many TikTokkers were entertained by the duo's funny antics and the outcome of the wholesome game.

See some comments below:

@BubuKittyKisting said:

"I wouldn’t talk to him for days. 😂 Why must he take me seriously?"

@gorgeousgontse commented:

"Why did I think that this was a video of someone that didn’t pay her bill? 😂 "

@michael_precious posted:

"You scared me at first now I see why it’s important to read and understand. 😂"

@KM14 mentioned:

"The lord loves you. 😭😭😭🤣"

@KGOLUDI stated:

"Cuzy we are winning. 😂😂😂"

@MokubungMatlokotsi joked:

"Baloo tima all the geans. 😂😂😂"

@Bangani shared:

"I was gonna cry and want it back later. 😩"

@LeonardMor asked:

"You are showing the waiter, why can't we see her?"

@yamo.musi added:

"My card was going to decline. 😭😭"

Other amusing stories of restaurant bills

Briefly News reported that a woman became a viral sensation after she dramatically ignored the bill during her dinner date.

reported that a woman became a viral sensation after she dramatically ignored the bill during her dinner date. Footage of female friends discussing how they should split the restaurant bill had Mzansi in stitches.

Male friends came up with a clever way to settle their restaurant bill and the video warmed hearts.

Source: Briefly News