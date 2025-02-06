A content creator shared a TikTok video revealing his struggle with living alone, showing multiple takeout bags and unattended household chores

The gaming content creator, @nkateeks.n, sparked debate after suggesting marriage would solve his domestic challenges, particularly his reliance on takeout food

South African women flooded the comment section, challenging his perspective on marriage and suggesting he learn basic life skills instead

One man shared a video showing why he needed to get a wife. Mzansi had to share their objections. Images: @nkateeks.n and Pascal Deloche/Getty Images

A man's controversial take on marriage has sparked a heated debate on TikTok after he shared glimpses of his bachelor lifestyle. Content creator @nkateeks.n, known for his gaming content, posted a video showing his daily reality of living alone, complete with mounting takeout bags, accumulated trash, and untidy living spaces.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Living the single life

In the video, the content creator pans across his living space, revealing a week's worth of accumulated trash and numerous takeout containers.

"Living a single life is all fun and games until you have to live on takeouts every day," he shared, zooming in on a Spur takeaway bag containing two burgers. His caption read simply: "I need to get married 😭😭😭"

While experts focus on the fact that marriage is a sacred bond built on love, mutual support, and spiritual growth, the content creator's view of marriage as a solution to his domestic challenges sparked criticism.

Many South African women confronted his attitude, pointing out that marriage in modern society requires both partners to share household responsibilities rather than viewing a wife as someone to handle domestic duties.

One man shared a video showing his current single lifestyle and the cons he deals with every day. He posted the video explaining why he needed to get married. Images: @nkateeks.n

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@Boiketlo stated firmly:

"I need to get married 😭no sir, you need to cook."

@Deekay_Diketso observed with amusement:

"Guys this has nothing to do with being single, he just wanted to show you guys that money is not a problem for him 😭😂"

@wahdile shared his experience:

"Bro I stay alone, I cook, clean, play FIFA, and still go to work."

@Dikeledi_A expressed concern:

"Ene someone will marry him, yoh basadi 😫"

@amahle advised directly:

"You don't need a wife you need to learn how to cook sir 😭"

@Mbarley_M questioned critically:

"So marriage for you is basically having a helper."

@NoxoloZulu shared wisdom:

"Now I understand what they mean when they say 'don't marry a man who wants a wife but marry a man who wants to be a husband.'"

@Hazel asked pointedly:

"Single people don't have hands?"

