“Somebody Help With Lyrics”: Mom Shows Adorable Twins Butchering Rihanna's Song

A local mother captured the moment her twin girls got in front of the camera and sang a classic song by Rihanna

The track looked at themes of love, and while the kids may not have understood the song, they comically messed up the lyrics

Thousands of people on the internet laughed at the twins' adorable performance in the comment section

Twin girls had the internet laughing when they butchered the lyrics to one of Rihanna's songs. Images: @namso_smile, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Multi-award-winning songstress and businesswoman Rihanna is known for her chart-topping hits and will have everyone singing along to her melodies.

An adorable pair of twins took on one of her songs and completely butchered the lyrics, turning their performance into a hilarious moment.

Rocking to Rihanna

A local mother took to her TikTok account to share her precious twin girls softly singing Love on the Brain by the Bajan beauty, which made her giggle.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The little ones sang with confidence, even though they messed up the lyrics along the way!

The mom wrote to app users:

"No, somebody help with lyrics."

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

About Love on the Brain

Released in September 2016, Love on the Brain was Rihanna's fourth single from her eighth studio album Anti.

Anti includes other hits such as Work, Needed Me, and Kiss It Better. Image: @chartdata

Source: Twitter

The hit song was co-written by Fred Ball and Joseph Angel and is described as a 50s and 60s-inspired soul ballad.

Singing twins humour Mzansi

Nearly tens of thousands of social media users found themselves in the post's comment section to laugh at how cute the twins were while singing the song. Others shared that it took them a while to realise what the girls were singing.

@mishaanweitz said to app users:

"They practised before because how do they know the same incorrect lyrics?"

@_m4_carbine jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"They’re singing in lowercase."

A humoured @tshepisomzondi shared with the public:

"I love how they sing it wrong with the same words and pause at the same time. No, they are honestly one person."

@zamamkhize2020 joked when they said:

"Rihanna was found shaking."

@kitten.smitten5 comically stated:

"It took me five business days to realise they’re singing Love on the Brain."

@queenelsanotfrozen told the online community:

"AI could never recreate this."

3 Other stories about kids singing

Briefly News reported about the same twins asking their mother for money for school. They burst into song after receiving the cash.

reported about the same twins asking their mother for money for school. They burst into song after receiving the cash. Primary school kids in Durban adorably sang an isiZulu song with passion during their school's Fun Day, even though they didn't understand the meaning.

In December, internet personality Layla Kolbe shared a sweet video of her children singing the national anthem.

Source: Briefly News