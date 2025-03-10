Gita and Ravindh Soorajlal, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, represented their country when they took part in the European Bowling Senior Championships in Germany

The striking duo were the only married couple at the tournament to represent South Africa's male and female teams

Briefly News spoke to Gita and Ravindh, who shared how they got into bowling and what it was like playing at an international level

Gita and Ravindh Soorajlal proudly represented South Africa in the European Bowling Senior Championships. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Sharing activities with a partner can be a source of joy for many, strengthening their bond through shared experiences.

This was the case for Pietermaritzburg couple Gita and Ravindh Soorajlal, who participated in the European Bowling Senior Championships, becoming the only married couple to each represent the male and female teams for their country.

The Soorajlals caught the bowling bug

Gita (59) and Ravindh (65), who run a fruit and vegetable retail and wholesale business with their son, both got bitten by the bowling bug 15 years ago when a friend invited them to join a social league. Since then, the couple have never looked back.

"Bowling is my passion," Gita shared with Briefly News.

After perfecting her craft over the years, Gita and her league team were chosen to play in Leipzig, Germany, where she represented South Africa's women's team.

According to the Championships' website, the tournament took place from 24 January to 2 February this year.

This is not the first time Gita has travelled the world to showcase her talent. In 2019, the business owner represented her country when she received her South African colours and green blazer.

"My first international tournament was in Las Vegas. I have also been the top senior lady bowler for some time now."

Speaking about her time in Germany, she shared:

"It was an overwhelming experience to be there and compete with athletes from different countries. It was really amazing."

Gita Soorajlal at a 2021 Tenpin Bowling Association of South Africa game. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Ravindh also made his family proud when he qualified for the men's team for the first time.

A proud Gita stated:

"I think having my hubby take part in the tournament was awesome. He was a bit nervous because it was his first international tournament, but he was amazing!"

The bowling champ lovingly shared that Ravindh is her mentor and having him with her made her a better bowler.

Speaking about his achievement, Ravindh told Briefly News:

"In October 2024, I received my South African colours after playing a series of qualifying tournaments throughout South Africa."

Unfortunately, the couple didn't take home the gold. According to the publication Bowling Life, Finland and Germany came out victorious for the men and women's sections, respectively.

When it came to staying mentally and physically sharp for the competition, fitness fanatic Ravindh explained that he did a lot of gym and cardio training.

Regarding mental exercises, he shared that he focused a lot on his target area.

"You also need to learn to block off all distractions. It was frightening how much different and helpful information the coaches have and adjust the players accordingly."

Ravindh Soorajlal also showed his talents at the 2021 Tenpin Bowling Association of South Africa. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Gita explained that her focus point was her late granddaughter Zante.

"In my mind, I have conversations with her, and it really helps me."

Briefly News also asked the couple if they managed to develop their skills separately. They shared:

"We really don't do anything without the other because we practise and play every tournament together. We are one team and inseparable."

Special moments and advice

Gita, who playfully shared that she was more competitive than her husband, also reflected on the moments that stood out for her during the competition. The talented mother shared with Briefly News that one of those moments was beating some of the top international women in the sport she loved.

She also included a heartfelt moment she cherished, which was seeing her beloved Ravindh carrying the country's flag at the tournament.

"It was a rollercoaster of emotions for me because he received his colours for the first time."

When asked how she thought the competition had helped her grow as a bowler, Gita noted that bowling at an international level improved her game and made her stronger, as she bowled for the first time with a coach, Germany's Hector Roda.

Regarding personal milestones he hoped to achieve during the competition, Ravindh stated that his only goal was to wear green and gold, colours that proudly represent South Africa's talented athletes.

"Nothing comes close to the feeling that you are one of the top four in the country."

The KwaZulu-Natal father also had a message for senior bowlers who wish to compete internationally:

"Play in as many tournaments as you can. Develop that big match temperament. Learn to try out different entry angles, and most importantly, stay fit."

3 More stories about Mzansi couples

In another article, Briefly News reported about a couple who left online users swooning when they participated in the alphabet challenge, which went viral on TikTok.

reported about a couple who left online users swooning when they participated in the alphabet challenge, which went viral on TikTok. An adorable couple showcased their fun-filled date in Marabastad. The woman stated she wanted to support the local vendors.

A local couple stunned social media users when they merged their identification documents to show how much they love each other.

Source: Briefly News