South Africans were amazed by twin sisters who shared a glimpse of their lives dating the same man

The ladies took turns to explain their likes and dislikes about their polygamous relationship with the happy gent

Many people on social media added their thoughts in a thread of over four thousand comments

Polygamous relationships aren’t so taboo anymore since a lot of people have normalised them over the years.

Twin sisters wowed the internet when they shared what it was like dating the same man. Image: @truly_show

Source: TikTok

Just because it’s become popular doesn’t mean that people won’t gasp when they learn of a man who has more than one wife.

Twin sisters share what it’s like sharing a man

Twin sisters made a lot of social media users gasp when they shared their story of dating the same man. The throuple seemed jolly as they let the world into their relationship.

Their love story is not normal even though polygamy has become popular. Two sisters in a relationship with the same man is quite boggling one set of twins was happy enough to do a sit-down tell-all.

The girls explained that they become jealous when their man spends more time with the other twin:

“If I feel like he has been giving my twin sister more attention than me, then I actually sit him down and tell him he has been giving my twin sister a lot of attention so he needs to give me attention also.”

Communication is a big part of the triad’s relationship and they love having a good balance:

“Whatever he does on the left side, he must do on the right side.”

Although the throuple is happy and content, the twins’ man often feels left out during sister time:

“Sometimes I feel left out and I think sometimes they forget me when they start gossiping and having their side chats. They are gossiping about me, I know.”

The chap was happy to share their sleeping arrangements and said:

“We all sleep in the same bed.”

The sisters have a tight bond and enjoy being in a relationship together:

“We are twin sisters and we share the same man. Even if everyone comes and goes, she is still here. I think that’s what is important.”

The happy throuple shared their love story that trended on TikTok with the caption:

“We’re twins but we shared the same man.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users amazed by sister’s sharing same man

TikTokkers were amazed by the love triangle and shared their thoughts in the comments:

Twin sisters shared their experience in a polygamous relationship. Image: @truly_show

Source: TikTok

@thandekalisa1 was stunned:

“I thought they were going to say and this is our father.”

@dota said:

“I can't accept that.”

@Teefa🥀 commented:

“He looks like he could be their father.”

@aissatou was unimpressed:

“This world needs help.”

@Va Nny💝💝 questioned:

“Does this mean their kids would be step-cousins?”

@sophya tameem was surprised:

“We listen and we wonder where this world is going.”

@Kristina Mcghee sighed:

“This world is getting weirder and weirder.”

@sino_amazingi assumed:

“They all resemble each other I thought it was their older brother.”

@Akira 🎀🌹prayed:

“Dear God, please come they are ready.”

3 More relationship stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News