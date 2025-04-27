A young couple seemingly learned a hard lesson about road safety in a video that went viral on X

Two love birds put on a display of affection, and they made it look like it took a disastrous turn in no time

People shared their reactions to watching the man and woman seemingly go from romance to emergency

A loving couple got carried away while spending time together and convinced the internet that they put their lives at risk for content. The pair of lovers were in a car when they staged a dangerous situation.

A couple who made it look like they were in a car crash went viral on X. Image: @Nosethecapitalist

Online users watched in horror as they believed a couple's adorable display of love went wrong. The clip of the couple's antics received more than 15 000 likes and the clip circulated on various pages on X.

Couple creates convincing car crash

In a video shared by @Nosethecapitalist, one woman was canoodling with her boyfriend who was behind the wheel. In the clip she announced "I'm with boyfriend" while turning the camera in his direction. The young lady leaned in for a kiss and he reciprocated and he seemingly lost control of the vehicle in a car crash. Despite some frames of the video showing that the couple was unharmed, many believed they crashed. Watch the couple's car accident skit below:

SA reacts to couple's car crash skit

Many people harshly judged to the couple for putting their lives in danger believing the accident was real. Other people pointed out that the couple was likely not in an accident since the clip was on social media. Read the netizens' divided comments about the couple's bizarre video below:

Online users discussed the danger of distractions while driving after the couple's skit. Image: CasaraGuru

@LeboAngelaChoeu was convinced the couple crashed:

"Really guys, you can't be asking for kisses while people are driving!!! That's highly irresponsible☝️😤"

@owaniofficial shared:

"In honest truth , I dont even answer calls while driving talk more of removing my face from the road , thats suicide , especially when your car isnt Tesla! I pray They survive."

@Kim_ALF0NS0 joked:

"Weapon formed against him prospered."

Others realised that the video was staged:

@keishatheebless said:

"This is definitely fake.. Lol. The shakes of the phone are like she’s purposely shaking it."

@bronze504 remarked:

"Fake but stupid as hell."

@_THE_CRAFT3R_ wrote:

"Moral of the clip. Never mix work with pleasure."

@T_Knowneddy_V3 added:

"This is fake but i think it will scare off all the annoying couples on Valentines next year."

