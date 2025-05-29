A young woman was recording herself in a stylish black dress when her father appeared in the background wearing an ill-fitting shirt and old clothes, causing her visible stress

The father's casual approach to dressing highlighted the ongoing debate about proper attire and why many believe dressing well shows respect for occasions and people

Social media users found the father's carefree attitude hilarious, with many relating to the struggle of having parents who don't prioritise their appearance

One young lady shared a video of what she has to deal with every time her family has to go out, her father, who has no fashion sense. Images: @blaqbonnie22

A young woman got the shock of her life when her father walked into her video wearing what can only be described as questionable outfit choices.

Content creator @blaqbonnie22 was busy setting up her camera to record herself in a chic black thigh-high dress, complete with black stockings and a stylish green winter jacket with a fluffy hood, when her dad made his grand entrance. The father appeared wearing worn-out shoes, old jeans, and a shirt so tight that the last button couldn't even be fastened, revealing his black vest underneath.

The woman's reaction was priceless as she immediately started complaining about his appearance, while her father simply laughed at the situation. She firmly told him he couldn't go out looking like that, but he seemed completely unbothered by her concerns. The video was shared at the end of May with the caption:

"My dad, every time we have to go somewhere."

The clip, recorded in the family's veranda, perfectly captures the universal struggle many young people face with their parents' fashion choices.

One local lady shared a video showing how her father dresses up every time they go out. Images: @blaqbonnie22

Why dressing well matters

Fashion experts argue that your appearance sets the tone for any situation. A well-put-together look can boost your confidence and help you make a strong first impression. People naturally form opinions within seconds of meeting you, and your outfit plays a huge role in that judgment. Whether you're going to a family gathering, work meeting, or just popping to the shops, taking a moment to consider your appearance can make a significant difference.

Dressing well doesn't mean spending a fortune on designer clothes. It's about choosing items that fit properly, suit the occasion, and reflect your personality. The benefits extend beyond just looking good. When you feel confident in your appearance, you tend to carry yourself differently and interact more positively with others.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to dad's outfit choice

The video had social media users in stitches, with many sharing their own experiences of dealing with parents who have questionable fashion sense.

@hlodii.m_ gushed:

"The way he showed you his fit? Ngathi, he's a toddler.😂😂😂😂🥹"

@Reitumetse💋 shared:

"At least yours goes back to change, mine doesn't 😭😭😭"

@Manana412 related:

"Yho mine wants to wear track pants ka sharp nose😏😏And hao botsa, he also laughs."

@Mdooks wezintw joked:

"Raising a parent is never easy 😫😭"

@Rakgadi Lindz observed:

"Look at how he's laughing. He's taking you for a ride, shame! He did it on purpose 😭😭😭"

@Kagii confessed:

"How many times did you watch this? Me : yes 😭😭 the vibrating of his shoulders and laughter kills me 😭😭😂"

