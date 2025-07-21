Rachel Kolisi shared a heartfelt pre-celebration of Siya Kolisi's younger sister's upcoming 18th birthday, highlighting their close bond

The emotional collection of photographs, posted on Facebook, captured moments of the young woman's growth, including her matric dance

Social media users responded with an outpouring of emotion, praising Rachel's dedication and expressing nostalgia for the Kolisi family's unity

Rachel Kolisi shared a post celebrating Phelo's 18th birthday milestone. Image: Rachel Kolisi

A touching tribute from Rachel Kolisi to her soon-to-be 18-year-old sister-in-law, Phelo, resonated strongly across social media.

The touching collection of pictures was shared on Facebook by Rachel Kolisi, garnering numerous likes and comments, indicating the deep impact it had on viewers.

The mother of two, who had been instrumental in helping her now estranged husband, Siya Kolisi, raise his younger siblings, Phelo and Liyema, from a young age, compiled ten cherished photographs of Phelo. Among them were stunning images of Phelo at her matric dance, radiating elegance and confidence. The selection also included sweet snapshots from Phelo's younger years, offering a glimpse into her childhood.

A journey of family love

Two photos capture a tender embrace between Rachel and Phelo, while another adorable picture shows them looking as if they were about to share a kiss. A particularly heartwarming image featured Liyema, Siya's little brother, holding the couple's son, Nicholas, gently in his arms. Rachel captioned the post, apologising for the delayed sharing of the pictures, proudly noting that her little girl would be turning 18 in less than a month, and fondly recalling Phelo's first matric dance invitation.

Some locals wished for the Kolisis to get back together, saying they loved them together. Image: Rachel Kolisi

SA reacts to the heartwarming post

The emotional post evoked a powerful response from social media users, many of whom were moved by Rachel's evident love and dedication. Many comments applauded Rachel for her unwavering commitment to raising her former husband's siblings, acknowledging that it was not her responsibility but a role she embraced with genuine affection and passion.

Others spoke about the striking resemblance between Rachel and Phelo, despite their lack of a biological connection, a detail that surprised and delighted many. Others expressed their sincere hopes that the Kolisis might reconcile, remarking on how well they appeared together in the cherished memories shared.

User @Gamida Soeker said:

"Almost Eighteen♡, wow! She's a big lady and absolutely fabulous♡. You've done a great job, Sia and Rachel Kolisi."

User @Kê Abútí Frísçø shared:

"I hate divorce. This family was perfect."

User @Siyamthanda Dyantyie added:

"UyiMbokodo, sisi (you're a rock, my sister). This is the purest Love ever

User @Nombuso Busie Hlengane shared:

"The bite featuring in the photo, lol. Beautiful and pure love."

User @Likho Lee added:

"Mother and daughter looking so cute with the same smile. You're so warm, Rachy!"

User @Amanda Mandy Olivier Fenwick said:

"You are amazing, Rachel. You were young to become the mom of Siya's siblings! You are a next-level mom for them and your own. I salute you! I pray you marry an amazing man who loves and respects you until old age!"

Rachel Kolisi shared an emotional post showing gratitude for her family's safety after a fire threatened homes, including hers, near Cape Town.

Rachel took her estranged husband's little sister to her matric dance, leaving many social media users praising her.

News channels reported that Siya Kolisi was considering a move from Durban to Cape Town to rejoin his former team, the Stormers, just to be close to his family.

