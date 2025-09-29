A young lady’s attempt to claim free birthday ice cream at Spur was hilariously foiled when her younger brother loudly exposed her lie in front of the singing crew

The amusing clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, gaining massive views and leaving social media users in stitches

The online community was entertained by the sibling rivalry, with many joking that the boy was an enemy of progress

A little boy exposed his sister at a restaurant after telling the waiters a lie to score a free ice cream. Image: @lilithamvandaba88

A local woman's attempt to get free birthday ice cream was ruined by her younger brother’s hilarious honesty, which left her embarrassed and unable to contain her amusement.

The hilarious clip, shared on TikTok by @lilithamvandaba88, garnered massive attention from social media users who jokingly said she should have given him a hiding.

The video starts with the young lady sitting at Spur, having convinced the staff that it was her birthday so she could get free ice cream. The staff crew brings the ice cream, singing happy birthday with a small lit candle, when her younger brother jumps up and shouts that she is lying and that it is not her birthday.

A birthday lie exposed

Embarrassed, the young woman tries to move him to the side and quiet him down, but the boy continues his loud protest. The boy, determined to be heard, continues to shout that she is lying, confirming that he says it about six times. The young lady, completely embarrassed, ends up laughing, while her brother continues to expose her playful attempt to score free ice cream.

Social media users jokingly said they should not go out with him again. Image: @lilithamvandaba88

Mzansi discusses the little boy's actions

The video garnered many views, likes, and comments from social media users who were in stitches. Many jokingly said they would have given the little boy a hiding, as he almost ruined a free treat. Some asked, "Who needs enemies when there are brothers like him?" They jokingly advise that he be left behind on the next outing.

Others laughed at how much the boy wanted to be heard and called him jokingly, asking who needs enemies with a little brother like him. The comments section was filled with a mix of laughter, humour, and love for the duo. The post served as a reminder that a sibling's honesty can be both embarrassing and hilarious.

User @chumanimange teased:

"Who needs enemies when they have a brother like this😭."

User @Latrenda Veltasha commented:

"Mind you, she pinched him when she stood up, and still a ka yeki (he doesn't stop)😭!"

User @andiswa_kattie shared:

"Next time umshiye (leave him behind)😭."

User @Enhle MaKhumalo added:

"Uyabona sebezosifuna ama ID to prove ama birthday (they are now going to start asking for our IDs to prove our birthday) 🤣🤣."

User @Melaninserved said:

"He's paying for his own meal after that😅."

User @HollyM added:

"🤣🤣 He wants to be heard so bad."

