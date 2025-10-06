A South African woman married to an American soldier gave a full tour of their four-bedroom house at Fort Hood, Texas, military base

The military spouse was seven months pregnant when they moved during Texas's extreme heat, choosing to live on base temporarily for three years instead of buying or renting

The video went viral with over 2,000 reactions as viewers loved the wooden floors, spacious pantry, and the fact that American homes come with fridges and microwaves

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A South African woman living in the USA shared a video showing off her luxury home. Images: @thulivundla27

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has given her followers a complete tour of the home she shares with her American soldier husband at a military base in Texas. The video, shared by @thulivundla27 on 22 September 2025, shows what life is like as a military spouse living on base in the United States.

The woman, named Thuli, explains she's a South African married to a soldier, which makes her a military spouse. They got stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, last year around June, and she admits it was extremely hot - made worse by the fact that she was seven months pregnant at the time.

Starting in the backyard, Thuli explains they chose to stay on post rather than renting or buying because they'll only be there for about three years, making it their temporary home. She loves the wooden floors throughout the house, saying she can't stand places with carpet everywhere because you have no choice. With wood floors, she can add rugs wherever she wants.

The house is a three-bedroom plus one bonus room, making it a four-bedroom with two and a half bathrooms. Downstairs features the dining and living room area, a toilet, and a closet that Thuli uses for her husband's military gear: boots, jackets, and all the equipment soldiers need.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She's particularly happy about the laundry space with room for both a washer and dryer, noting she loves that it has doors. The pantry is another favourite. It's shelved, very spacious, and has its own door, making it a separate room.

One interesting difference she points out is that most American homes come with a fridge and microwave already installed, and sometimes even a washer and dryer, which isn't common in South Africa.

Upstairs is where all the bedrooms are located. The guest room has a ceiling fan and a small window facing the backyard, though Thuli isn't happy about the tiny closet. Her son's nursery is the second bedroom - she loves how big it is, allowing space for a play area.

The bathroom upstairs has a bathtub, which made Thuli incredibly happy as she enjoys soaking and relaxing. The bonus room serves as her beauty room, where she does her makeup before going out.

The master bedroom is big enough for a queen bed, with a window facing the neighbourhood. However, the master bathroom only has a shower, no bath, and the closet has no shelves.

A woman from South Africa gave a house tour of her home in the USA. Images: @thulivundla27

Source: TikTok

SA relates to military spouse life

@Vellah asked:

"What is a military spouse?"

@Tebogo Diphoko requested:

"Military jobs plug please."

@🍓VeeTheBee🍓 related:

"Hi sis, I'm a Navy wife, from SA station in DC..."

@Madam Zitha praised:

"Hi Thuli, you are lovely, I wish you all the best, sister, your voice is healing, much love from home."

@Maud and Homes only account noted:

"Nice house. It's Laminate/vinyl flooring."

@2U_chloe wondered:

"How is it comparable to the heat in South Africa?"

What is a military spouse?

According to Mission MilSpouse, being a military spouse means joining a unique community tied together by shared experiences. Many military spouses leave home and family behind to live in new places with their service members.

It's choosing to be part of the service and sacrifice of putting country before self. Family readiness is essential to mission readiness, which is why the military provides housing and support for families like Thuli's.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Other homes in the news

Briefly News recently reported on a gentleman who built a luxury home in China for R1 million, but what shocked South Africans most wasn't the house, but rather the cost of a fridge compared to back home.

recently reported on a gentleman who built a luxury home in China for R1 million, but what shocked South Africans most wasn't the house, but rather the cost of a fridge compared to back home. SA got chills from a cockroach infestation in a woman's alleged Pretoria apartment, but what horrified people most wasn't just the infestation but something about what happens when you try to move.

A couple built their own Umtata dream home that people called a whole mansion, but what the construction costs revealed about building in South Africa in 2025 had people calculating their own dreams.

Source: Briefly News