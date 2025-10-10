A man surprised a street vendor by buying all his snacks, giving him R10,000 and spreading joy to the community

The act boosted the vendor’s morale and highlighted the importance of supporting small businesses in everyday life

Social media users reacted positively, celebrating generosity and encouraging others to follow similar acts of kindness

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans were inspired by a man’s generous act of buying a street vendor’s full stock, sparking community admiration and positivity.

A public act of generosity was captured, showing the power of giving back. Image credit: Bigmankgg

Source: Facebook

On 9 October 2025, Facebook user Bigmankg posted a heartwarming video showing a man giving back to his community by buying the entire stock of a street vendor. The act took place on a busy street where the vendor sold snacks to passersby. Initially, the man approached the vendor to buy some items, but quickly learned that the vendor did not have change for the money he offered. The man then decided to purchase the entire stock. Curious about the total value of the vendor’s stock, he asked for the full amount, initially offering R2,000, before dramatically increasing it to R10,000. The vendor was overjoyed, thanking the man repeatedly, while the couple then proceeded to give away the stock to people passing by.

The act of kindness not only impacted the vendor directly but also created a ripple effect in the surrounding community. By purchasing the stock, the man ensured that the vendor had a substantial cash boost to continue his business and support his family. The gesture highlighted the importance of giving back, showing how a small act could change someone’s day or even their financial outlook. It also encouraged people who witnessed the event to reflect on generosity and community support in everyday life.

Generous act inspires community positivity

The video quickly went viral, receiving 48,000 likes and over 3,600 comments within a single day. South Africans expressed admiration for the man’s generosity, sharing the video across social media platforms and encouraging similar acts of kindness. Many viewers praised the initiative as inspiring, highlighting that generosity could be contagious when witnessed publicly.

People reacted to the story with widespread appreciation and motivation to give back, leaving many with a renewed sense of hope in humanity. The narrative was celebrated for showcasing a rare display of kindness and for reminding viewers of the power of supporting small businesses. Overall, the video left audiences feeling inspired and uplifted, emphasising the impact that an individual’s thoughtful action could have on an entire community.

A street vendor received a generous gift, boosting his business and bringing community joy. Image credit: Bigmankgg

Source: Facebook

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Amy Rawháni-Mosalakae said:

“And his first move was to give to everyone else.”

Sinaye Presh Mntwana commented:

“It's how he then became generous with his stock. Definitely a grateful heart. Oh my heart, whose chopping onions?”

Seattle Sa Morena said:

“You gave him enough to make him happy, and he is giving away all he had. Ripple effect.”

Mabuzani Mandlate wrote:

“So, I won't see him tomorrow at his usual corner, neh?! And my peanuts, sister?! May the Lord multiply you, brother.”

Goodman Ngubane Majoe commented:

“Wow… that means so much in people's lives… I'm so emotional. None of our tenderpreneurs has tried to lift these poor people of God. Be blessed, stay blessed.”

Emmanuel Jeydreds Mponda said:

“It’s the part where he said he is going to build a house. You have helped him realise his dream. I don’t think he was doing that anytime soon. Big up.”

Pholani Tembe wrote:

“Imagine if he had decided not to go selling that day… How important it is to be out there where you can be seen, no matter how small the returns. You never know when your angel will visit you. Consistency is also critical in everything we do.”

Kobela Rameetse commented:

“When he said, ‘I am going to Limpopo to build a house,’ and the excitement on his face… wow.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to street vendors

A man posted a TikTok showing a powerful glow up, comparing himself in 2022 as a street vendor to his 2025 success.

While at an outdoor market in Cape Town, a young woman saw a jar of false teeth that were for sale from a street vendor.

A round of applause was given to a man who went from being a street vendor to a lawyer in some inspirational pictures.

Source: Briefly News