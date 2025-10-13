A young lady went viral after sharing the shocking story of how she became friends with her hidden half-sister on campus, whom their father kept secret for 22 years

A KZN woman's story of an alleged betrayal, hidden family secrets, and coincidence captivated social media users, who showed interest in her story.

The shocking video, shared on TikTok by user @macebisarh, detailed how she went on for over two decades without knowing her, nor her sister knowing their dad.

The young lady, TikTok user @macebisarh, began her story by explaining that she enrolled in the BA in Tourism programme at Onguye University of Technology (UniZulu) in 2022. She immediately connected with a girl who was in the same program, and they started doing everything together, unaware that they were related. The first hint came when her friend put a picture of her son on her WhatsApp status.

The student meets her sister at university

The video creator noticed a striking resemblance to her own brother and even showed the photo to her mother, who also noted the family likeness. The major clue came when she was due to meet her father in Pietermaritzburg after two months without seeing him. She asked her friend, who had grown up believing her stepfather was her biological father, to accompany her. The father, upon arriving and seeing the two young women together, instantly became uneasy and chose not to stay for long.

The problematic discovery of the siblings

The young lady later had a problem with her phone and used her friend’s phone to call her father. After telling him that the number she was using belonged to the friend she was with, the father began calling the friend to ask for details about her parents and her upbringing.

The young woman ended her story by noting that the situation escalated because they were due to graduate on the same day, meaning their respective families were bound to meet through them.

Social media users were shocked to learn about the hidden sister and begged the young lady to finish her story. Image: @macebisarh

Source: TikTok

SA is stunned by the sisters' resemblance

The video left social media users stunned, wondering how they had finally found out they were siblings. Many viewers asked for part two of the story, saying they needed the final details. Some shared similar stories of hidden siblings or being hidden by their fathers. Others were quick to note how much the sisters looked alike, confirming the father had strong genes.

User @Ziphe commented:

"I can’t wait for part 2! The truth has a funny way of coming out, hey 😂."

User @Linakoza25 shared:

"He has good genes. Two daughters growing up in different environments, yet both making it to tertiary."

User @Collinsmmakola1990 noted:

"You guys look alike."

User @ninah added:

"I found mine were after we married, brothers😂."

User @KhumagadiPG123 commented:

"That's men for you."

