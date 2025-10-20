A hilarious conversation ensued when four-year-old Zuluboy politely but firmly intervened after his mother wore an uncombed, skewed wig, which he discouraged her from wearing in public

The funny clip was shared on Facebook, where it went viral, garnering over a million views for the boy’s gentlemanly honesty

Social media users were charmed by his respectful manner and wisdom, praising him for being a true gentleman who prioritised his mother’s appearance

A mother’s video testing her son, Zuluboy’s honesty about her hairstyle choice, captured the hearts of social media users, who were entertained by his realness.

The viral clip posted on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe garnered 1M views, 82K likes, and 7.2K comments from viewers who praised the little boy for the respectful manner in which he addressed his mom.

The video shared by Facebook user Lujabe Siphe begins with Zuluboy and his mother looking into the camera. The mother, wearing an uncombed, slightly skewed wig, asks her son if she looks good. The sweet, polite boy confirms that she does. She then tells him to fetch her purse so they can go out, at which point the four-year-old decides the time for honesty has arrived.

Zuluboy discourages mom from wearing a wig

He kindly discourages her from leaving the house with the wig in that state, asking her why she doesn’t go out with a shaved head. When his mom reminded him that he had just said the wig suited her, he agreed that it did, but added that he didn’t like it. He even provided her with a helpful solution, offering her the option to either comb it or take it off.

The mom explained that the wig was “an in thing” and that all the girls were wearing it that way, but explained the toddler was not deterred. Zuluboy insisted and begged her not to wear it. When the mother tried to end the discussion by asking him to fetch the purse before she became late, Zuluboy asserted that he was not going with her.

SA loves Zuluboy’s respectful approach

Social media users flooded the comments section expressing how much they enjoyed the mother-son discussion. Many viewers were impressed by Zuluboy’s level of respect and how he addressed his mother’s appearance, noting how he tried not to hurt his feelings. Some praised the mom for his parenting style, saying she was raising a kind boy. Others were shocked by his maturity and wisdom, and celebrated the honest bond between mother and son.

User @Busi Mqadi said:

“Haayi maan, Zuluboy is so mature. The way he responds, yho! He has wisdom.”

User @Zee Dadawele MamTshawe shared:

“Oh, he tried to be so soft and gentle.”

User @Anezwa Tolokazi commented:

“Your boy is truly a nice little human. May he never change. He has a beautiful heart and is honest, always careful not to hurt your feelings. Sana, we can all learn from him. You are raising a kind young man. Well done, mommy!”

User @Londi'Berry Tsotetsi said:

“He’s so respectful. He addressed you with manners.”

User @Libuseng Molefe added:

“His emotional intelligence is top-tier. I like the way he expresses himself.”

User @Snairo Mgwigz commented:

“I love him, trying to be diplomatic but still stand his ground.”

