South Africans are discussing how seasonal storms continue to affect KZN villages, prompting concerns about local flood management

Residents’ efforts to save livestock and property during heavy rainfall have highlighted both community resilience and infrastructure challenges

The storm footage sparked online debates, blending empathy for those affected with humorous takes on KZN’s flooding patterns

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans reacted to KZN’s extreme floods with empathy and humour, sparking wider conversations about weather challenges and community resilience.

The image on the left showed a neighbourhood submerged under heavy floodwater, with homes partially engulfed. Image: @ndumiz

Source: TikTok

Residents in KwaZulu-Natal faced severe flooding on 24 November 2025, as heavy rainfall caused rivers and local streams to overflow, sending water rushing into homes and village streets. The extreme weather affected multiple KZN villages, with families scrambling to protect property and livestock, including one family seen desperately moving cows in a kraal. The video posted by @ndumiz captured the chaotic scenes and highlighted how vulnerable some communities remain during seasonal storms. This rainfall event has sparked concerns over local infrastructure and drainage systems, with many questioning why KZN experiences flooding more frequently than other South African provinces during heavy rain.

The flooding in KZN has revealed the need for better emergency planning and community support systems. Many residents relied on sandbags and makeshift barriers to protect their homes, while volunteers assisted in moving livestock and clearing debris. Some netizens in the comments noted that geographical and soil conditions in KZN make certain areas more susceptible to waterlogging and flooding compared to other regions in South Africa.

KZN villages struggle under heavy floods

The TikTok video posted publicly by user @ndumiz quickly captured national attention, gaining over 54,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments in just one day. Many South Africans shared messages of sympathy and concern for those affected by the floods, while others found humour in the situation, joking about the region’s tendency to flood during heavy rains. Online discussions included both practical advice for residents and playful banter, highlighting how social media has become a key platform for sharing community experiences and weather updates. The video’s reach demonstrates the power of social content in raising awareness about local crises while simultaneously connecting communities through shared experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Reaction to the video has been mixed but overwhelmingly empathetic, with viewers expressing solidarity for KZN residents. While some focused on the seriousness of the flooding, others found light-hearted ways to comment on the region’s unique challenges with extreme weather. The post sparked broader conversations about climate change, local preparedness, and the resilience of South African communities, with social media acting as a central space for public engagement and discussion.

A screenshot from the video of muddy water rushing through buildings and fences. Image: @ndumiz

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Ndingu Manzolo, uMadikela said:

“This is sad…. I cry with those who are injured, but be careful. Natural disasters are usually caused by the anger of the ancestors. Be careful how you treat other Africans (yes, you may say weather bluh bluh), but remember that life is spiritual.”

Zuma wrote:

“Nizoyikhipha kanjani' eyi abantu besimame nescefe. Translation: How will you even remove those cows?”

Madala_Cream wrote:

“God, pls protect Hanover in Jesus' name, amen.”

Odi1214 said:

“KZN is really built on biscuits.”

Prince Khumalo asked:

“Which part of Umlazi is this?”

MrJacob commented:

“I pray everyone is alive and okay. 🥺”

MRS DEE added:

“The rivers and oceans never forget their path. Why build in such places?”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to floods

Amidst Cape Town's severe winter downpour, a woman bravely rescued a young schoolboy from knee-deep floodwaters.

A viral TikTok video showcased severe flooding in Cape Town, sparking a public debate about the city's infrastructure.

Rescuers who have been searching for those who went missing during the Eastern Cape floods have located more bodies.

Source: Briefly News