“Forced To Buy Drinking Water”: Siblings Clean Brown-Watered JoJo Tank

A TikTok video shows three siblings cleaning their dirty JoJo tank, sparking online conversations

User @taukholo.ya.mawatle highlighted water quality issues in Rustenburg through humour and relatability

Commenters share their experiences and reflections on living conditions related to JoJo tanks

Siblings cleaned their JoJo tank. Images: @taukholo.ya.mawatle

Source: TikTok

A young woman and her siblings hopped inside a JoJo tank to clean the inside and were surprised to see how dirty it was on the inside. The video intrigued many people on the internet.

Taking to her account on New Year's Day, TikTok user @taukholo.ya.mawatle joked that she and her siblings were getting ready to swim in the JoJo tank because they didn't have a swimming pool at home before showing the cleaning process.

Showcasing the brown water inside: the young sangoma said:

"This is how dirty our water is in Rustenburg, so whether you like it or not, you're forced to buy drinking water."

She also noted that they had underestimated the amount of work needed to clean the large, cylindrical container.

Watch the TikTok video posted on @taukholo.ya.mawatle's account below:

JoJo tank cleaning session gets SA talking

Local internet users took to the comment section after watching the video on their For You Pages.

People expressed their thoughts about the JoJo tank. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

@lastboet added under the post:

"Spent six to eight hours building the JoJo tank foundation because water comes twice a week kwaGogo, but seeing this made me realise to count my blessings."

@taukholo.ya.mawatle responded to the TikTok user:

"Definitely! Your situation is always better than someone else’s! Also, I pray that more grandmothers have people like you."

@i.love.or3o added in the comments:

"My claustrophobia would never allow me."

A stunned @katlegomakhubu asked about one of the brothers:

"Did he bathe in it?"

The young woman replied:

"I’m afraid he did, sir."

