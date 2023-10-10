A group of friends decided to wear matching green outfits when they went to the Upside Down House in Hartbeespoort in the North West

The person making the TikTok video said that their friend's outfits looked like the well-known JoJo water tanks often seen in South African homes

People throughout Mzansi could not stop laughing at the video after seeing the resemblance of the outfits to the tankers

As seen in a video, a group of women have been trending for their matching green outfits. Images: @mandla30bo

Source: TikTok

A bunch of pals had a clever idea when they visited the Upside Down House in Haartebeesport, North West.

JoJo tanks outfits trend

They all wore matching green outfits, and the result was pure fun! TikTok user @mandla30bo shared a video of the friends having a photo shoot outside the Upside Down House. The friends added their twist by coordinating their clothing.

In a TikTok video capturing their memorable day, a man pointed out that their outfits resembled the famous JoJo water storage tanks commonly found in South African households. These tanks, known for their green colour, are a familiar sight across the country.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in stitches over outfits

The friends' matching green attire and the humourous reference to JoJo tanks quickly caught the attention of viewers on TikTok, making their video a hit.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@crystalmckenzie06 joked:

"kodwa ma 80s bandla."

@uYolaM shared:

"I just saw the power rangers video."

@Natalie laughed:

"The power rangers video led me here."

@Nubia laughed:

"My 80’s stress so much ka match match."

@Zipho M said:

"Ma 80’s are at it again sana."

@warmheartofafrica commented:

"I really didn’t want to laugh..Mara I can’t help myself."

@KING45 laughed:

"Jojo tanks, Laduma Hardware must come and take their stock."

@thabsie_carthenal ka Mavuso said:

"Power rangers brought me here to see the Jojos."

Source: Briefly News