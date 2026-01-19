A humorous video breaks down how everyday South African phrases often mean the opposite of what they sound like, leaving many nodding in agreement

The creator’s take highlights how tone and context matter more than words, especially in local conversations

What starts as a joke turns into a relatable guide for anyone trying to understand South African communication

From friendly warnings that are not friendly at all to now, meaning much later, this guide explains why South Africans are misunderstood.

A South African content creator known as garfieldzars has given social media users a humorous crash course in local communication after posting a video on 18 January 2026. In the clip, shared on Instagram, the gent delivers what he calls a tutorial on how South Africans really speak, especially for beginners who may take things too literally. Using everyday phrases, he explains how common expressions often mean the exact opposite of what is being said, and how misunderstanding them can land you in trouble. The video was framed as a light-hearted guide for anyone trying to understand South African slang, tone and attitude.

In the video, user garfieldzars starts by explaining that in South Africa, everything often means the opposite of how it sounds. He uses the example of someone saying listen here, my friend, explaining that this usually means the time for listening has passed, and you are definitely not their friend. According to him, that phrase is often a warning sign that things are about to escalate, and that running might be the safest option. He then breaks down another classic phrase, I will do it now, explaining that it rarely means immediately, and usually translates to about four hours later or whenever the person feels like it.

Why locals found it spot on

The video quickly gained traction because it tapped into shared experiences many South Africans recognise instantly. Locals related to the way tone, timing and context matter more than the actual words being used. The humour landed because it reflected how South Africans often communicate indirectly, mixing sarcasm, humour and warning signals into everyday language.

Many people responded by appreciating how accurately the video captured everyday South African behaviour. Viewers felt it was a playful yet honest reflection of local culture, especially the unspoken rules around language and attitude. Others enjoyed seeing something familiar turned into comedy, with the video sparking conversations about how uniquely South African communication really is.

Here’s what Mzansi said

taeo.wav said:

“‘I’m around the corner’ means they just closed their door and are heading out.”

Andy_spotcloud said:

“Unironically teaches better than every LO and Afrikaans teacher. 😭😭”

Ivoryreall said:

“‘I can see you.’ Translates: ‘I just left the house.’”

Dollydoeks said:

“Ja nee usually means yes unless it means no.”

Oretu.k said:

“‘Ja no’ means no, and ‘no ja’ means yes, but ‘ja no yes’ means yes and ‘no ja no’ doesn’t make sense.”

Thalia_problem_child said:

“My father worked overseas as a manager with a lot of Englishmen and Americans. He used terms like ‘now now’ and ‘just now’. They thought he meant ‘immediately’ instead of ‘later’. Things were done a lot sooner than expected because of this miscommunication. 😭😂”

Grace.de.matos said:

“Ja nee just means no, but I’m gonna be nice about saying no.”

Kevinbodenham said:

“JaNee is like the English word ‘indeed’, it’s when you just want the speaker to shut up lol.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

