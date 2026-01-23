An artist shared a video drawing all 12 children who died in the Vaal scholar transport crash using their school photos

The sketch artist drew each child individually, starting with their outline before adding detail

Family members of the children who died commented on the video, thanking the artist for honouring their loved ones

A sketch of the lost learners to the Vaal crash on the left and an artist on the right. Images: @the_creatist

An artist has touched South Africa's hearts after creating a beautiful sketch tribute to the children who died in the tragic Vaal scholar transport crash. TikToker @the_creatist, who draws using pencil sketches and shares the process and results on his TikTok page, posted the video on 22 January 2026 with the caption:

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teachers, and the entire school community. May their young souls rest in peace, and may love and strength surround those left behind during this painful time. 🕊️"

As reported by Briefly News, a tragic accident near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal left 14 schoolchildren dead. The accident occurred between a minibus taxi and a truck on the Golden Highway between Bophelong and Sebokeng on 17 January 2026.

The taxi was transporting children to school when it was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. Twelve children were declared dead at the scene, and two more later died in hospital from their injuries.

How the artist drew the children?

In the video, the artist starts by sketching out frames before drawing each student. He began with Grade 8 learner Leano Moiloa from Vaal High School, then moved to Grade 8 pupil Buhle Radebe from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark. Next, he drew Grade 1 learner Bohale Lekekela from El-Shaddai Christian School, followed by Grade 1 pupil Ofentse Jayden Vinger from Oliver Lodge Primary School.

He continued with Grade 5 learner Lindokuhle Mabaso from Noordhoek Primary School, then Grade 11 student Pheello Motaung from El-Shaddai Christian School. Next was Grade 10 learner Sibongile Madonsela from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark, followed by Grade 2 pupil Lesego Sefatsa from Oakwood Primary School.

The artist then drew Grade 2 learner Letlotlo Katlego from Vaal Triangle Primary School, Grade 10 student Naledi Motsapi from El-Shaddai Christian School, Grade 11 learner Puleng Maphalla from El-Shaddai Christian School, and finally a Grade 8 student from Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark.

Family members thank the artist

Netizens shared messages of support and thanked the TikTok user @the_creatist:

@Tumi wrote:

"I'm Letlotlo's uncle. May I please send you a picture of her? That I'd like the family to remember her with."

@Blackpearl said:

"The first one you drew is my boss's daughter, Leano."

@Dancing.with.Amo💗 commented:

"Hey, I'm Lindokuhle Mabaso's cousin. Thank you for your kindness. May god protect you.🤞🏾🙏🏼"

@Charly-babe😘🥰 shared:

"You now have to add the two that passed on today🥺"

@Bontle Bimbis2 added:

"Voice of Mamello, it keeps on coming 😭😭😭 Call all the names, schools and grades... Modimo re o sitetswe kae😢😢😢"

@Brown girl 🙊🙉🙈 stated:

"So let's just take a moment to remember these kids 🥺😭🫂 We will never forget you guys."

@SNXWY wrote:

"I've never been so hurt. I can't even begin to imagine what their families are going through."

More on the Vaal scholar accident

Briefly News reported that a South African teacher living in Korea shared a painful comparison after the school transport crash claimed the lives of children.

reported that a South African teacher living in Korea shared a painful comparison after the school transport crash claimed the lives of children. A heartbreaking video surfaced of a young girl who was killed in the crash, asking her friend to post a clip after she's gone.

Families and the community are preparing to honour the young lives lost at a memorial service, with the driver remaining in custody.

