A 23-year-old woman believed to be from Zimbabwe has ignited an online conversation after sharing her account of growing up without her father following her mother’s death when she was just four years old.

The post, published on 28 January 2026 on Reddit by user @r/Zimbabwe, quickly gained traction as readers across the world reacted to her story.

In the post, the young woman revealed how her Nigerian father, who had lived in South Africa since the early 2000s, allegedly knew about her mother’s passing in 2008 but chose not to attend the funeral or take responsibility for her upbringing. Left behind in Zimbabwe with relatives, she grew up navigating grief and abandonment, questioning why a parent who knew of her suffering never stepped forward. Now at 23, she says she has finally reached a place of peace, no longer yearning for connection or closure.

Growing up without a safety net

Without a father figure, she struggled through moments where she desperately needed support, especially financial assistance, and simple parental guidance. While her mother’s family tried to fill the gap, she admitted that certain needs remained unmet, leaving her feeling isolated and emotionally vulnerable.

As a teenager, she attempted to build a relationship with her father online. She hoped that opening communication might unlock the care and concern she had been denied for years. Instead, she said the interactions led nowhere, leaving her even more emotionally drained.

She added that her grandmother was repeatedly told that her father would eventually come to see her, a promise that was never fulfilled. Even after her grandmother passed away last year, the man allegedly made no attempt to reach out. The woman said the repeated disappointment forced her to confront a painful reality.

A turning point shaped by self-growth

@r/Zimbabwe's post questioned whether true compassion can exist without action, especially when a parent publicly claims their child but privately fails to show love or responsibility.

Online reactions poured in on the post

The reflection resonated deeply with readers, many of whom said the story mirrored their own lived experiences.

@MotorDesigner said:

“Stay away from him. He cannot be trusted.”​

@Derio101 commented:

Honestly, I think he just wants the Lobola or someone to financially leech off. Remember, “You can’t miss what you never had.”

@Embarrassment_idea1962 wrote:

​”I'm almost in the same predicament, and I don't give him the time of day. There's usually an ulterior motive.”

@Phantom_Queen_1 noted:

“How's he going to say I miss you when ain't spoken at a point which feels like forever 🤔”

@chiedzachangu wrote:

“I wouldn't trust him. 'When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.'”

