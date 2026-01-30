Dineo Gladness’s TikTok post revealed why teaching Grade 1 requires patience, creativity, and constant adaptability to support young learners

Her picture of a pupil’s work highlighted the challenges of early literacy, showing how each scribble and mistake is part of growth

The video resonated widely, sparking discussions among parents, teachers, and South Africans about the realities of early education and the dedication it demands

Many viewers reflected on the critical role primary school teachers play, realising the immense effort behind shaping confident and capable learners while navigating classroom challenges.

On 29 January 2026, teacher Dineo Gladness shared a picture on TikTok showing one of her Grade 1 pupils’ writing exercises. The post highlighted how young learners are still developing basic literacy, making the first year of primary school one of the most challenging to teach. Dineo explained that guiding students through reading, writing, and early comprehension requires patience, consistency, and creativity.

Her post sparked conversations around the realities of early education and how much effort it takes to lay a solid foundation for a child’s learning journey. Grade 1 teaching involves much more than lesson plans; it is about nurturing confidence and curiosity in children who are just beginning their educational paths. Teachers must constantly adapt to each student’s pace, correct mistakes gently, and foster a safe and encouraging environment. The picture Dineo shared captured the innocence and struggle of young learners, emphasising how every scribble, miswritten word, or creative attempt is a step forward. Educators often feel underappreciated, but their role is essential in shaping the academic and emotional growth of children, particularly in a country like South Africa, where classroom sizes can be large, and resources are limited.

Early primary teaching challenges revealed

User @dineo_gladness's post resonated with parents, educators, and the wider South African community. Many viewers shared stories of their own children’s early struggles or expressed admiration for teachers who take on the demanding first grade. TikTok users praised Dineo’s honesty and humour in showing real classroom moments. The viral traction reflected how universally relatable the challenges of teaching young children are, reminding viewers of the patience and dedication required behind the classroom doors.

South Africans responded with a mix of empathy and gratitude, appreciating the behind-the-scenes look at Grade 1 teaching. Many acknowledged that primary school educators deserve recognition and support for handling both the academic and emotional development of children. The discussion also highlighted the importance of parental involvement and understanding that early mistakes in writing or reading are normal and part of a learning process, sparking a nationwide conversation about education.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Zanelephungula_ wrote:

"My grade 1 son, first 3 days into grade 1. 🥰"

missrabii wrote:

"Too early for them to write in lines"

Happiness wrote:

"I just helped my daughter with homework yah. 😭 I was fighting for my life not to lose my temper."

Neo wrote:

"Mine writes small round things that end up triggering my tripophobia. 😭😭"

Nothembalethu wrote:

"Dear parents, please let's teach our kids at home too, at least 3 years old, they must start learning writing circles and zigzags, it really helps. By the time they are 5yrs they know how to write and read. 📝❤️"

sabinaalexiusru24 wrote:

"When you choose a good preschool, this is how flex in grade 1."

Marejo wrote:

"Baseline assessment. 😭"

Check out the TikTok post below:

