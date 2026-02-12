Many accounting teachers missed out on marking Grade 12 papers because their classes had very few learners, even if the results were excellent

The selection process in South Africa prioritises teachers with larger class sizes and enough exposure to national exam content

TikTok viewers noted that the situation highlighted the need to motivate more learners to choose accounting to help both students and teachers

A man explained why some Grade 12 accounting teachers in South Africa were not selected for matric marking, citing small class sizes and limited student exposure.

A TikTok user, @sir_jay_j, shared insights on 11 February 2026 about why many teachers did not get the chance to mark Grade 12 accounting exams. He said the main reason was the number of learners in their classes. Teachers who had only a handful of accounting students, sometimes fewer than ten, were less likely to be chosen. Even if their learners consistently achieved top marks, the limited class size affected selection for marking matric papers.

He added context about the process in South Africa. Teachers are usually chosen based on subject experience, the number of students taught, and familiarity with the national curriculum. In accounting, fewer students take the subject compared to languages or mathematics. This means many highly skilled accounting teachers were overlooked simply because of small class sizes. According to the Department of Education, these educators are organised in a meticulous hierarchy that keeps the process transparent and quality driven.

Why some accounting teachers miss out on matric marking

The video by user @sir_jay_j also sparked discussion among South Africans. Many viewers said the explanation made sense but highlighted a gap in motivation for learners to take accounting. Some said schools should encourage more pupils to choose financial subjects to broaden opportunities for teachers and students alike.

Netizens responded with curiosity and understanding. Some teachers expressed frustration at missing the opportunity despite excellent teaching records. Others appreciated the clarity, saying it demystified a process often seen as secretive.

Here's what Mzansi said

MqikelaY.AccEdu said:

“Even Universities are phasing out the Accounting Education Module. 💔🤦🏻‍♂️”

Refemetswe said:

“Problem with accounting teachers, they only want the best learners. They even select the best learners in Grade 10.”

Moo616 said:

“They must hire Accounting teachers in Grades 7-9 who will teach those children and make them fall in love with the subject, and encourage them to take it. Wow! 😭 Most Grade 7-9 learners there are many, but come Grade 10, you find only 10 learners have chosen the stream.”

Than_ndy said:

“Teachers kill the subject at 8 & 9. 😩 EMS teachers.”

Ndabakayibuzwa said:

“Maybe curriculum design experts should consider reinstating Accounting for Grades 8-9, instead of just clustering it with other learning areas under EMS. Some of us were able to perform basic accounting from the old Form I to Form II (now Grades 8 and 9). Our syllabus included preparing books of prime entry from source docs, Trial Balances, Club Accounts, Income Statements, Adjustments, and Accruals, to mention only a few.”

Ash2000 said:

“My school has more than 100 Accounting learners. I am teaching Grade 9 EMS, and I do justice, I actually enjoy the Accounting part more than Theory.”

MaMthengeni_66 said:

“Rotation might help, 3 years, and others get a chance. I have been teaching Accounting for 15 years, but I have never received that experience.”

Mqikelay AccEdu added:

“Every year, I manage to recruit 80+ in Grade 10. Currently, I have 71 learners in Grade 12. The problem is rooted in Grade 8 & 9 EMS teachers. This results in learners avoiding Accounting as they perceive it as challenging, prompting schools to phase it out due to concerns over poor performance and low pass rates. 😊 Currently in a PhD, my focus is on Accounting Education. 🥹”

Check out the TikTok video below:

