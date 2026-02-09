A South African man shared a video of himself using his first salary to buy gifts for each member of his family

The family’s reactions to the gifts varied, with younger siblings showing more excitement while older members were more subdued

Social media users expressed mixed opinions, debating the family’s responses while praising the man’s thoughtfulness and generosity

A South African man has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a heartwarming video of himself spending his first salary on gifts for his entire family.

The clip, posted online on 7 February, 2026, has since racked up over 1.6 million views. According to the man who goes by the TikTok handle @miles.mathonsi began by presenting gifts to each family member.

He gifted his dad a blow-dryer, followed by a black bag for his sister, a soccer ball for his younger brother, a keyboard for another little brother, and a container labelled with "tea, coffee, sugar" for his mother. Each gift was thoughtfully chosen to reflect the recipient’s personality and interests.

The family’s reactions, however, varied. While the younger brothers displayed visible excitement and affection, hugging him and expressing genuine gratitude, the responses from his sister, father, and mother were more subdued. Despite the quieter reactions, @miles.mathonsi later confirmed that they still appreciated the gifts.

Social media users in South Africa had strong opinions about the family’s responses. Many commenters expressed disappointment that the older family members didn’t show more enthusiasm, with some dragging them in the comments section for their perceived lack of appreciation. Others, however, praised @miles.mathonsi ’s gesture, celebrating his thoughtfulness and dedication to his family despite their muted reactions.

The video has sparked widespread discussion about family dynamics, cultural expectations, and how people express gratitude. Viewers continue to debate whether the family’s response was appropriate, while many commended the content creator @miles.mathonsi for choosing to prioritise his loved ones with his hard-earned money.

With its mix of heartwarming intent and surprising reactions, the clip remained a talking point online, showing how acts of kindness can inspire both admiration and debate across social media platforms.

SA weighs in on the family’s gift reactions

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the family’s reactions, saying:

Theplanetunfocuss

"Don’t buy them anything else."

Tanzyd stated:

"🤣🤣 I am too sensitive for this family."

Zoey wrote:

"Next time, spend more on your brothers; they are more appreciative."

Palesa Dietsiso expressed:

"Your mom is getting a gift that everyone will use 🥺, being a mother."

Zinhle Mabuza commented:

"I'm joking" - then proceeds to say 'I don't wanna hug you' 😭😭I’d never buy them gifts again."

Ruralzulugirl Stylist replied:

"The gifter being the one asking for hugs really made me sad.😩This was so painful to watch.😭 It’s clear that the gifter is a kind, loving human being.❤️"

