Alondwe Ngcobo from Mpophomeni wrote a heartfelt handwritten thank-you letter after Funda Nenja and the uMngeni SPCA helped save his sick dog Rocky

The post racked up over 61,000 views on Facebook, with South Africans flooding the comments with messages of love for the Ngcobo family

A Funda Nenja social worker visited the family, and Ngcobo’s grandmother broke down in tears when she heard how many people had been moved by her grandson’s letter

A young KwaZulu-Natal boy named Alondwe Ngcobo, from the township of Mpophomeni near Howick, wrote a handwritten letter of thanks to the non-profit organisation Funda Nenja and the uMngeni SPCA after they helped nurse his dog, Rocky, back to health from a severe bout of kennel cough in February 2026.

Rocky's life was saved after the SPCA and Funda Nenja intervened and booked her in for treatment. Images: Funda Nenja

Source: Facebook

Ngcobo, who has been part of Funda Nenja’s dog school since 2021, took pen to paper to express what many adults struggle to put into words.

Rocky’s road back

Ngcobo’s first dog passed away some time ago. This left him overly devastated. His mother, seeing how badly he took the loss, found him a new companion. He named her Rocky, and the two became inseparable.

When Rocky fell seriously ill, the Funda Nenja team stepped in and got her admitted to the uMngeni SPCA clinic for treatment. Kennel cough can be deadly for dogs that are not treated promptly. This is common in under-resourced communities where access to veterinary care is not easily accessible.

Once Rocky was back on her feet and home again, Ngcobo sat down and wrote a letter. By hand. To say thank you.

See the letter on the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the letter

Samu Bhungane commented:

“This is such a beautiful story, and a children's book based on this journey would be an awesome idea to teach our children how to look after their animals.”

Spa de la Veille Centurion said:

“This Granny has raised her grandson to have gratitude and respect for people and God’s creatures. Blessings to you all. “

Amanda Borrett wrote:

“Alondwe and his granny are the calibre of people we need in the world that has too much cruelty and too little compassion. I ask that God bless them both and Rocky, too. Funda Nenja and SPCA, you rock!”

Mia Christie said:

“Alondwe is such an incredible child! What a beautiful heartfelt letter he wrote. “

Danny Earl Kay Kryptonian wrote:

“Such a heartwarming story. My warmest gratitude to those who put their time, money and effort in these wonderful initiatives that save these destitute animals. Cheers to them. “

A picture of the letter the boy sent to Funda Nenja and SPCA. Image: Funda Nenja

Source: Facebook

