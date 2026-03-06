Working from home has its perks, but it can sometimes get tricky when one has pets that have their own ideas during meetings

One remote worker shared a heartwarming moment where he asked his dog to stay quiet during online meetings, showing the sweet bond between pet and owner

The playful interaction quickly captured hearts online, with viewers reacting to the gentle negotiation and funny cues between the man and his dog

From offering treats to a fist bump and a hug, this wholesome moment highlights how pets have become integral to daily remote routines.

Working from home is a deep joy to many, but distractions can be many, especially when you have to remind your dog about meeting etiquette. TikTok user @ogaduke shared a relatable moment on 3 March 2026, showing how he gently told his dog, Duke, to keep quiet during a meeting. The interaction included mini negotiations and treats promises showcasing the unique bond between man and pet.

After the instructions, the man and Duke shared a tiny fist bump and a hug, sealing their deal in a manner that melted viewers’ hearts. People love dogs because they offer unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship that feels genuine and comforting. Beyond being pets, dogs become part of the family, teaching patience, empathy, and the simple happiness of sharing life with a devoted friend.

Pets brighten remote workday and life

In a separate video, the man mentioned that Duke had recently celebrated his 3rd birthday. He wrote a heartfelt message about their journey together, expressing how Duke had become not just a pet but a best friend, a comfort, and a source of joy through challenging times. This added depth to the clip, showing just how meaningful the bond is.

Many social media users commented on the affectionate bond and how pets often offer comfort and companionship during remote work routines. The video sparked conversations about the joys and challenges of working from home with furry companions, leaving viewers smiling and relating to the struggles of keeping pets calm during work hours.

Mansi

Yasemin

“My girl is a corporate baddie, attends meetings on my behalf,” and shared a photo.

Hemen K

“This is Duke pretending to agree while plotting to do everything he was told opposite. I love Duke.”

CreateBeans

“Duke needs a friend. Let me introduce Dennis,” and shared a photo.

Ariiiiian

“Duke looks just like ‘Pawl’ by Alison Friend,” and shared a photo.

Angie Superstar

“Duke already knows you’re working from home today. Surely the blanket is covering the traditional ‘work from home, no pants’ outfit.”

Bosschick Nofake Realone

“Duke is a human in a dog’s body, period.”

Kay

“I just love your little schnauzer. He’s such a beautiful boy and listens so well. I talk to my schnauzer like this, too, but he doesn’t do as many cool interactions. He just listens like a good boy.”

Diana Velher

“I lost my baby last November. He was like yours and made me smile and cry, then smile again. Sending love to both of you.”

Khan M

“To be fair, we all feel like barking at the screen at our colleagues.”

Piper Cat

“The eyebrows tell me he understands, but he’s probably going to ignore your instructions.”

Passion8one

“Adorable. Bless your heart,” and shared a photo.

Kathryn Marsh

“As someone who deals with horrendously dull meetings all day, Duke would be a welcome addition to any call.”

