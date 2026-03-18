A content creator was harassed by an unknown caller who demanded information about her ex and shared some shocking news

She shared the recording of her conversation with the caller on TikTok, where she lambasted her for the many calls before she heard what she wanted

After listening to the two women's phone conversation, social media users were shocked to learn the caller's reason for calling the creator

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A content creator put a woman who was pestering her with calls in her place. Image: @ukthanos

Source: TikTok

A young woman living in the UK decided to answer a call that had been blasting her phone the whole day, only to find out that the caller had big news to share.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @ukthanos on 14 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining 1.8M views and thousands of comments from viewers who were shocked by the caller's audacity.

Immediately after answering the caller, the creator put her in her place by asking why she called her 16 times and how and where she got her number from. The caller, however, had something urgent to ask. She asked the creator for her ex-boyfriend's real name and surname, who also happens to be the caller's ex.

The woman-to-woman conversation

The caller then dropped a bombshell, revealing that she was pregnant and that the father of the baby was Adebayo (the man's nickname). Since she could not trace him using just the nickname, the caller asked TikTok @ukthanos for his government name, adding that they had also broken up. The creator, however, took the caller on and lambasted her for getting pregnant by a man whose real name she did not know. TikTok user @ukthanos also noted that she had not seen Adebayo in a year and instructed the caller to stop calling her before dropping the call afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The creator congratulated the woman for getting pregnant by her ex. Image: @ukthanos

Source: TikTok

User @Elenaᥫ᭡🇦🇴🇵🇹 commented:

"So she knows your government name but doesn’t know his first name 💔😭."

User @Roonie Mutsinze asked:

"What was the reason for her calling? I don’t get it. She has no shame."

User @KALLISTA said:

"She was looking for a reaction, saying she got pregnant by him, and instead she got cussed out😂."

User @Hope Writes asked:

"She doesn't know his first name, but she's carrying his child?"

User @deedee121223 commented:

"I absolutely LOVE that she listened to the whole introduction and knew immediately she was through to the right person 🤣."

User @Nthateng Montsho said:

"Calling 16 times would set me off. What the hell."

3 Briefly News articles about mjolo trouble

A local woman thought she had found a partner after giving mjolo a chance, only to realise that the man was also looking for 'princess treatment' in the relationship.

A woman was dumped after withdrawing money from her two-pot savings, taking out a loan and building a house at her ex-lover's parents' home.

A woman discovered that her husband had gotten their helper pregnant after receiving messages where the helper bragged about their love and happiness, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News