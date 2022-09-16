A popular makeup artist and content creator has taken to Twitter to speak about the challenges single mothers face

Zamangwane Khanyile explained that her baby daddy only started acting up when she was well into her pregnancy, and she didn’t think she would be raising her little one alone

Commenting on the babe’s post, many Mzansi women shared their stories about absent fathers who walked out on them and their kiddies

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A well-known Mzansi makeup artist has taken to the socials to speak out about her challenges as a single mother, especially because she never expected to raise her child alone.

Zamangwane Khanyile is a loving momma. Image: Zamangwane Khanyile.

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Zamangwane Khanyile, who is a loving momma, noted that when she and her then-bae planned on having their little one, she didn’t think she would be a single parent.

In her thread, the momma noted that while her man was initially excited to have a child, he wanted nothing to do with his daughter when the baby was born.

Zamangwane explained that the gent only sees his daughter when he is forced to and doesn’t make any effort to build a relationship with her, with her first tweet reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“This single moms topic is actually very triggering. When we planned to have Naledi, never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be raising her alone. I’ve stopped trying to force him to see her because, at some point, I just accepted that he’s chosen to be an absent father.”

Commenting on the gorgeous lady’s post, many other single mommies shared their stories of how they were walked out on and forced to take on the role of both parents.

Let’s take a peek at Zamangwane’s tweet and some of the comments:

@bongie_noks shared how she has been left now that she is close to having her baby:

“I'm nine months pregnant. He blocked my calls and SMSes, even blocked me on all socials. We dated for a year before we decided to have a baby. I'm blocked because I asked when he plans to start buying things for the baby. I've bought everything from a hat to a car seat.”

@LendyMoloko is thinking about having a baby:

“Ready to have a kid. I had this conversation with my partner recently, and he assured me that this is what he wants too. But a part of me is still so scared that he might change his mind after I get pregnant or have the baby.”

@Yenkosi also had a bad experience with her baby daddy:

“I stopped asking him to visit or do anything, but my son was recently sick, and my medical aid didn't cover some meds, I had spent so much already on unplanned trips going back home so I could be with the child. Eventually, I had to ask him for money for meds, he blocked me.”

Single mom shares story about raising young son on her own despite being rejected by family & baby daddy

In another story by Briefly News, a brave single parent is striving hard to create a good life for her son despite raising the little boy alone.

In a TikTok video shared by online user, pixie..butterfly, the mom detailed how she was dumped by her partner after telling him about the pregnancy. Her family also kicked her out of their home, and she was forced to find her own way, but despite everything, the loving mom is taking good care of her now two-year-old boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News