Rachel Kolisi went online to share her proud announcement of becoming the CEO of the Kolisi Foundation

The organization was formed back in 2020 by her and Siya to combat inequality through collaboration and good citizenry

South Africans far and wide congratulated the famous rugby player's wife and wished her the best on her journey

Rachel Kolisi stood on her digital soapbox to proudly announce that she has now become CEO of the Kolisi Foundation.

Rachel Kolisi took to the socials and announced that she would be the new CEO of the Kolisi Foundation. Images: rachelkolisi/ Instagram

The announcement was made through an Instagram post where MaKholisi shared a lengthy caption highlighting the feeling that she had after visiting one of the foundation's projects:

"Recently, I was visiting one of our @kolisi_foundation projects and just before leaving some of the kids asked if they could pray for me. @carliannsmithy captured the moment so perfectly, I was overwhelmed by the gesture, but filled with peace the minute they started praying for me.

The feeling that she explained is what she said she felt when stepping into the shoes of CEO of the organization. She also discussed how she would do an amazing job while thanking the former CEO.

She ended it off by saying how much she appreciated the team she was working with. Netizens across the country took their time to congratulate the proud woman. See the comments below:

carliannsmithy said:

"A leader with a vision. So excited to see how God is going to work through you! ❤️"

roybariga commented:

"That’s so special "

rene_naylor mentioned:

"Congratulations and beautiful moment "

marcia.ilett12 shared:

"Let your Faith be bigger than your Fear You will be great ❤️"

rowanjoanne posted:

"Blessings upon you beautiful and inspiring lady ❤️"

fifaith23 said:

"Keep doing what you doing, beautiful lady Don't change for anyone or anything ❤️"

bronschelin commented:

"God is with you every step of the way, Rachel, you have a beautiful gift."

hazelbell04 mentioned:

"Congratulations ❤️ May your season bring you joy, satisfaction, and accomplishment."

