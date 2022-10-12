Two lovely Miss SA winners, Ndavi Nokeri and Liesl Laurie, looked stunning at a fabulous event

The 2015 Miss SA gave the current reigning queen the biggest hug, with the pair smiling brightly in a video shared on social media

Commenters rushed to compliment the beautiful ladies and gushed about how radiant they both looked at the affair

Ndavi Nokeri and Liesl Laurie warmed many hearts with a video posted on social media showing the pair embracing at a glitzy event.

Ndavi Nokeri and Liesl Laurie strutted their stuff and looked amazing at a fabulous event. Image: official_misssa and ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

Liesl, who won Miss SA in 2015, gave the Limpopo-born beauty the biggest hug at the Bellagio Spring Soirée, with both women looking as radiant as ever.

At the event, Ndavi wore a glamorous, gold gown and changed up her hairstyle, rocking stunning braids.

Let’s take a peek at some pictures and a video from the evening shared by the Miss SA page on Instagram, the caption of which read:

“Guess who we bumped into?”

Ndavi has switched up her hair periodically since winning the beauty contest, proving that she looks amazing in any style, with Briefly News previously writing about some of the top looks she rocked in 2022.

Commenters were quick to note that both ladies looked incredible. Some even remarked that Liesl would make the most beautiful mom one day. How sweet.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Fabkaybe said:

“Both such beauties!”

Angelinemahlape gushed:

“You ladies are so gorgeous.”

gotlhe_ms noted:

“The two most beautiful women.”

Zinecarol wrote:

“The beautiful Mrs Mthombeni, @liesllaurie.”

Reneraps exclaimed:

“Our queens.”

topsy54321 reacted:

“Too much sauce, Ndavi.”

Source: Briefly News