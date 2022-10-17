A stunning young woman has taken to social media to celebrate obtaining her honours degree in administration from the University of South Africa (Unisa)

The gorgeous woman flaunted a massive grin as she posted lovely photos with her family members

Gradie Mbono thanked everyone who helped her reach success and noted that it felt like a dream to be an honours graduate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A breathtaking beauty has made her family proud with her academic milestone after obtaining an honours degree in administration from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Gradie Mbono could not stop smiling after obtaining her honours degree. Image: Gradie Mbono/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Gradie Mbono works as a content creator, and in addition to her postgraduate qualification, she also holds a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Pretoria.

In the LinkedIn post, the lovely lady shared a few pictures from her special day and expressed gratitude to everyone who helped her succeed.

Gradie noted that it took a village to help her cross the finish line with her academic journey, with many people contributing to the milestone:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Yesterday, I graduated and added a second belt to my collection. I’m an entire honours graduate. It feels like a dream. Hard work does pay off.

“Words cannot describe how emotional and overwhelming yesterday was. All your messages, votes of confidence and well-wishes had me sobbing the entire day.”

The young academic then thanked everyone who supported her despite her difficulties in relocating to Congo during her examination periods.

Gradie’s undeniable confidence had many people inspired, and they wished her well for the road ahead:

Robyn Malan said:

“Congratulations, girl! All the best. I know only good things are coming your way!”

Keitumetse Sepeng added:

“Congratulations, my baby! I am proud of you.”

Lucie Mabadi reacted:

“Super proud of your achievements, Gradie Mbono.”

Johannesburg babe celebrates two graduations in the space of 3 months, looks fab in traditional Xhosa outfit

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a beautiful young lady from Johannesburg proudly celebrated bagging two university qualifications within three months. At one of her graduations, the gorgeous lady proudly wore traditional Xhosa attire, wowing many with how proud she was of her culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News