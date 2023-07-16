Miss SA 2022 has left many people in awe once again after posting pictures as she rocked a beautiful beige outfit with brown boots

Ndavi Nokeri looked amazing as she headed to the airport and people could not help but compliment the beauty queen’s look

Some people even asked where she purchased her outfit in order to obtain one for themselves

The stunning Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri keeps serving looks and leaving people super impressed while she’s at it.

Ndavi Nokeri looked amazing in her beige outfit and matching brown boots. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

Miss SA Ndavi Noker is a style icon

The beauty queen rocked a brown Nike outfit and beautiful brown boots that many people could not get enough of.

Ndavi hinted at an exciting upcoming week, with Instagram her post captioned:

“Heading to the airport in style to match this beautiful beast @mercedesbenzsa. So excited for this coming week!”

Here is the post:

Miss SA leaves people wowed with outfit

Many people loved the 24-year-old Miss SA winner's look and complimented her.

Here are the top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Chantellezhoux was impressed:

“That Nike Air two-piece.”

carlrichards_sambo wanted to know where she purchased the ensemble:

“Plug us with that set.”

Siyandamanga commented:

“Beauty and the beast.”

Sangwenisne added:

“Safe travels, and enjoy Thailand.”

Misssafandom reacted:

“Oh, I cannot wait.”

Ndavi recently posted a video as she reflected on her Miss SA journey, including all the blessings she has been afforded with and the platform she now has, The South African wrote

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making Mzansi proud

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about Miss SA, Ndavi, Nokeri, who posted a pic and vowed to continue representing the Ubuntu of Mzansi.

The beauty queen has been the talk of the town since winning the Miss SA pageant in August 2022, with the 24-year-old making big moves already.

Despite not winning the Miss Universe competition, South Africans continue to support their queen and showed her support after she made it to the top 16 of the contest.

With her love of education, this beauty queen is an inspiration to many young women and girls around Mzansi.

