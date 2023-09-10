A creative woman residing and operating in Hammanskraal has a pure love for beautiful flower arrangements

The 32-year-old left her job as an electrical artisan and became a florist, and notes that she’s never looked back

Relebogile Palesa Phalane opened up to Briefly News about her ambitions for the future

Changing careers drastically can be quite stressful, but that’s exactly what this Hammanskraal woman did.

Relebogile Palesa Phalane is a florist in Hammanskraal. Image: Supplied.

Relebogile Palesa Phalane tells Briefly News that she went from being an electrical artisan to starting a business as a florist:

“I used to work as a technician, then Covid-19 happened and I focused more on my business.”

The florist has a love for gorgeous flowers

The lovely lady founded Palesa Blossomed three years ago and operates at Jubilee District Hospital, Jubilee Mall, Cliff Café, Tshwane Mall, Mandela Sports Ground, and more:

“I arrange flowers for all occasions and gifting. We supply event coordinators, funeral parlours, and more. We deliver around Gauteng and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.”

Relebogile is truly passionate about the work she does and loves the flowers she gets to arrange for people that put smiles on many faces:

“I love flowers, and I’m a beautiful flower too. I have a heart-to-heart love for flowers. I love what I do best. I like it when people feel special and know that they are appreciated.”

The Hammanskraal florist has big dreams for the future

The businesswoman is highly ambitious and dreams of taking her enterprise to greater heights:

“I want to see Palesa Blossomed in big malls and have an online store where people buy online and we deliver, countrywide.

“I would also love to have land where I plant my own flowers and arrange and sell them.”

