A beautiful teacher in Johannesburg has received compliments online because of her clear passion for the profession

The young woman is a foundation phase educator who studied teaching at the University of South Africa (Unisa)

People complimented the passionate educator on a post she shared on LinkedIn

A beautiful Johannesburg teacher who studied at the University of South Africa (Unisa), is getting attention on social media.

Tsholofelo Komane is a Johannesburg teacher who loves her job. Image: Tsholofelo komane/LinkedIn.

The educator posted two photos online and looked as if she thoroughly enjoyed her job.

Unisa teacher posts pictures looking pretty

Tsholofelo Komane posted the photos on LinkedIn and looked stylish in a button-down white shirt and pencil skirt, with a pop of colour added with her blue high heels.

The young teacher had a huge smile on her face and seemed genuinely happy to be an educator.

Many people pursue their passion for teaching in diverse ways. For example, Briefly News recently wrote about an education graduate who is a beautician and offers classes to aspiring cosmetologists.

Furthermore, one accounting graduate enjoys being a college lecturer, instilling knowledge in would-be professionals in the industry.

Netizens love teacher’s glam photos posted in classroom

Many LinkedIn users loved Tsholofelo’s snaps, with the post receiving over 400 ‘likes’ and other reactions online.

Here are some of the best comments that users left under the post:

Phindile Mapekula sweetly said:

“Beautiful educator.”

Tonnie Mangu loved her selflessness and wrote, in part:

“Endless caring for kids. Congratulations, Tsholofelo.”

Chukwuka Ukabuilu admired her work ethic:

“You do an amazing job.”

Jean Yves PERAZIO wished her well:

“Congratulations, Tsholofelo Komane.”

Michael Assanama simply said:

“Congratulations.”

