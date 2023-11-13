Mzansi is buzzing with love for a woman's fantastic idea shared on TikTok about starting a makoti committee

In a heartwarming video, she introduces the concept of a young makoti committee, capturing the hearts of many women

The idea aims to create a supportive space for newly married women to share experiences and advice and Mzansi loves it

A woman shared a video of wanting to start a makoti committee. Images: @boitumelo_m

Source: TikTok

A woman has become a beacon of inspiration by proposing the idea of a young makoti committee on TikTok.

Woman flexes makoti group

The concept, shared by TikTok user @boitumelo_m, was done with enthusiasm and has resonated deeply with viewers, igniting a wave of support. The video showcases the woman's vision for a community-driven initiative that empowers newly married women, providing them with a platform to share experiences, advice and support.

Women from throughout the country are embracing this idea, expressing admiration for the sense of unity and encouragement this type of club would bring to the community.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ladies love TikTok video

As the video gains momentum, it has become a catalyst for discussions on TikTok and other social platforms. Many are applauding the woman's innovative approach to fostering connections among young makotis, recognising the potential for a supportive network to navigate the early stages of marriage.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@AmandaNkosi shared:

"As a young makoti, I am really interested but I'm in Mpumalanga."

@nkulimmathabonkos said:

"I'm not a young makoti, I've been married for 15 years but I really and truly need this group."

@Joy Mapule Moyo suggested:

"Let’s have one big main group. Then do sub-groups according to regions. Then year end we do the end year meet up function as a whole."

@navbbe commented:

"This is such a beautiful idea❤ A nice way to find like-minded women."

@ BeadsByLerato said:

"This sounds interesting, nna ke batla one with like-minded people. Spiritually one's because we are lonely and misunderstood oftentimes."

Young makoti shares video embracing rural culture

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video of a young woman who gracefully displays her makoti duties, transporting viewers to the rich cultural heritage of a village setting.

The makoti demonstrates her duties, including traditional cooking methods using wood and fire, cutting wood and the pouring of traditional beer.

South Africans have applauded the young woman's dedication to her cultural responsibilities and her commitment to preserving her heritage.

