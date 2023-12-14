Siphelele Siyaya, a 28-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, defied expectations by transitioning from teaching to pig farming

Inspired by her grandmother's love for pigs and a desire to create jobs in her community, she established Madlikivane Piggery

Siphelele's story has resonated with many, as social media users showered her with praise and support

Siphelele Siyaya saved up money while working as a teacher to start her piggery. Image: Black Capitalist

Source: Facebook

As a proud pig farmer at 28, Siphelele Siyaya carved her own way, defying expectations and proving that ambition and hard work can turn dreams into reality.

From chalkboard to pigsty

The KZN woman saved up money while working as a teacher to buy land and start her own pig farm, today known as Madlikivane Piggery, in KwaNongoma.

"What motivated me to venture into pig farming is the love I have for pigs, which my maternal grandmother instilled in me when I was younger. I also wanted to create job opportunities in my community," she shared in a Facebook post shared by Black Capitalist.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Siphelele's products include pork wors and pork sausages.

Siphele advises young people who have an interest in agriculture to do their research into the industry and visit as many farms as they possibly can, as being a farmer comes with its fair share of challenges.

"I want to urge other farmers to be open to sharing their experiences with aspiring farmers; this really helped me when I started my pig farming journey," Siphelele shared.

In the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, Siphelele's piggery stands as a testament to the woman who dared to swap chalk for slop and write her own story, one snort at a time.

Mzansi shows piggery owner love

Mzansi flooded the post with positive comments, commending the farmer's bold move and wishing her success.

Shone montego replied:

"Much respect for this lady."

King Jah & Dqueen said:

"I respect your work, keep it up, it's still a dream to me. I'm so proud of you and your accomplishments, keep up the amazing work."

Tshidiso Mooso commented:

"Good job, very interesting and I love pigs as well. When I was growing up, my great-grandmother had pigs. I have a bit of experience with what pigs are like in real life."

Lizzy Blessed Ministries wrote:

"I pray that 2024 be a better year for you. May doors of greatness be opened for you."

Zamokuhle Mathenjwa Ndabezitha responded:

"Ungumuntu wokuthathwa kewema because uyazisebenza, hawu sesakhathala ukusentshenzwa... siyakubongela ntombhi esencane."

GRB Developments said:

"Legendary!!! So great seeing stories like this. Well done to you!!"

Durban woman turns job loss into thriving farm

Briefly News earlier reported on a young woman named Nombuso Mvuyana who is cultivating a different life.

Faced with the challenge of unemployment, Nombuso has not only found her footing but is thriving, thanks to her determination and passion for agriculture.

According to Black Capitalist, Nombuso's journey began after losing her job. With a spirit fueled by resilience and a desire to provide for herself, she turned to the fertile soil, starting a small-scale farming business that has become a beacon of hope and inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News