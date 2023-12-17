One cute young lady looked super fly in various Mr Price outfits in a trending haul she posted online

The lovely woman price-checked each outfit, with each cost-effective clothing item looking amazing on her

Many people liked her video and each piece she effortlessly rocked in the clip, which received over 4000 likes online

A gorgeous young woman has posted a video on TikTok, where she price-checked various items online.

mwewa.xo did a Mr Price clothing haul. Image: @mwewa.xo.

Source: TikTok

TikTok content creator, @mwewa.xo’s video received over 4000 likes on social media, at the time of writing, and the babe looked radiant in each item she tried on.

Video of stunner trends

The lovely lady tried on dresses, tops, skirts, and more, with some of the prices surprising her. Each item was relatively cost-effective.

Here is the video:

SA peeps love Mr Price haul

Many people enjoyed her video and loved every one of the clothing items she price-checked.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Nsuku was on point with the 'guess the price' challenge:

“Not me guessing the right prices.”

TinyPetit asked the pretty woman about her stunning hairdo, which accentuated her entire look:

“How do you look after your curls in your braids?"

Asanda Makhubo left her a sweet compliment about her beauty:

“Ma’am, you kind of look like Chloe Bailey.”

Neooo had an inquiry about her hair:

“What is the colour of the hairpiece?”

Rea Nke wrote:

“The second dress looks amazing.”

Risupearls remarked:

“You just gave me an outfit. I am going for that pink skirt and white top.”

Patriciaharmans asked about sizes:

“I like the first dress. What size did you try on?”

PreshLu reacted:

“Beautiful body.”

SA lady does Black Friday haul

Briefly News also previously wrote about a popular South African TikTok user who plugged ladies on some awesome Black Friday deals.

The sis posted a clip featuring a few of the beauty and self-care items she purchased at half the price due to the fab specials on offer, which many people loved.

The lady focused on the beauty and self-care products she obtained at Pep Home, Dischem and more. Many people loved her great finds.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News