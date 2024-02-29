A woman, Fatima Anitta, shared her humble beginnings as she moved to a new shack without furniture

She shared photos of her lovely space on Facebook, saying that she is in the process of making it homely and it's coming along slowly but surely

The online community reacted to her gains, with many applauding and encouraging her never to give up

One woman shared her humble beginnings on Facebook after she moved into a shack.

She posted the place's interior pictures in a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. In the photos she captured, her one-room doesn't have much.

The lady said she had only been living there for four days. She captured her neatly made single bed. Above it, there is a nicely made toiletry storage. Her kitchen space had a table with a bucket, presumably for water.

She also has her clothes in her bags as she does not have a wardrobe yet. Fatima said she is trying to make the place as homely as possible, but that's all happening bit by bit.

Social media users cheered for the woman

The social media users applauded her for her independence and encouraged her never to give up because, eventually, things become a little easier.

@Lįñdhañ Lindhan comemmted with light fun:

"Long way to get there. But you coming right. Don't forget to buy potatoes."

@Lindelwa Thandile Mbatha encouraged:

"Keep up the good work!"

@Lerato Motloung shared kind words:

"Be proud that it's your own place ❤️❤️ Everything has to begin somewhere."

@Middah Sebotse congratulated:

"High five!"

