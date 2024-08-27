A woman took to her Facebook account and asked netizens for corrections on her interior design

The lady posted photos of her living space that was stunningly beautiful and simple

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding her for keeping her place clean

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady shared photos of her place and asked netizens for design tips. Images: @Kimmy Iddle/ Facebook, @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young lady took to her social media and posted photos of her living space. She asked for corrections from the netizens.

Kimmy Iddle took to a Facebook group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen and posted pictures of her one room. It is not clear if she was renting or not but she wanted netizens to give her input that will turn her place into a more warm and welcoming space.

Not that there is something wrong with her space. Actually, it is well-organised and neat - a true lady's place. The colours were coordinated very well. Kimmy's space is very modernised.

Lady flexes living space

See the Facebook photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens love the woman's place

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding her for keeping the space neat and nice.

@Onthatile Golekane Monyeki asked:

"Cupboard you bought it same day and got it the same day?"

@Matshokolo Anna stunned:

"Perfect."

@Lucie Kay Californiaa loved:

"Very nice❤️🔥."

@Xolile KaNtombela expressed:

"Beautiful. If you don't mind me asking how big is your room."

@Vinolia Naledi shared:

"I would put the wardrobe at the bed side as a wall the tv by the cuboard and the fridge by the wardrobe...bt neither then the set up...its beautiful and neat."

@Luyanda Lulu Dlela said:

"Beautiful and clean and great use of the space."

Mzansi impressed after man flexes place

In another story, Briefly News reported about a gentleman who showed off his stunning place.

Witness De Leon posted photos of his one-room on Facebook. The gentleman's place was neat and well-organised. He captured his nicely made bed, a beautiful sofa, flat flat-screen television, built-in white cupboard. The place had all the necessities one would need. The colours were also coordinating well, most of his things were grey with a touch of white.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News