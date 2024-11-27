Rachel Kolisi shared that women from the Saartjie Baartman Centre helped to create the Kolisi Foundation's Power2You pack for 16 Days of Activism

The mother and businesswoman became emotional when she entered the room and heard the women behind their sewing machines

Social media users in the comment section applauded Rachel for her ability to give back to the community

Rachel Kolisi became tearful after talking about the work women from the Saartjie Baartman Centre had done. Images: @rachelkolisi

As part of the 16 Days of Activism, Rachel Kolisi's Kolisi Foundation is making a meaningful impact by giving back to the community through a special project.

Rachel became emotional after witnessing the dedication and resilience of the women involved in the initiative.

Kolisi Foundation pulls through

In a recent Instagram post, the Kolisi Foundation showed app users a video of Rachel entering a room of women working behind a sewing machine.

The ladies from the Saartjie Baartman Centre were constructing the Foundation's Power2You packs to empower and help gender-based violence survivors with resourceful items to use daily.

Rachel noted that the women earned an income from sewing recycled bags containing pepper spray, a whistle, an emergency contact card, and a journal.

After seeing the women at work in the space created for power and peace, Rachel confessed:

"It makes me a little emotional because I think so many of us, in one way or another, have experienced injustice and abuse."

Watch the video below:

Internet users show Rachel Kolisi love

Many social media users headed to the page's comment section to show Rachel love and support.

@denisetws49 wrote to the mother:

"You’re an incredible young woman."

An amazed @karyndewet added in the comments:

"Well done to all involved."

Impressed with the initiative, @lesliekuhlmann exclaimed:

"What a beautiful tribute to these warrior women!"

@mariel_ravinovich said to the Kolisi Foundation co-founder:

"God has used you so much! You're a blessing to so many people, Rachel."

An appreciative @josephinedemorney shared in the comment section:

"Wow, that's awesome. Thank you, Rachel, for doing what you are doing for our many abused women."

@carrenleander shared with Rachel and the online community:

"I've just received my bag from the Kolisi Foundation. Thank you so much for doing the good work."

