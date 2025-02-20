A content creator shared how she was abruptly dismissed via email at 4 AM after declining unpaid overtime work, despite having previously received permission for time-off requests

After sharing her story with friends, a legal professional informed her that her dismissal was procedurally unfair according to South African labour laws

The case was taken to the CCMA, resulting in a settlement agreement after the company failed to justify their failure to follow proper termination procedures

A woman shared a clip showing how she was fired unfairly and took the case to the CCMA. Images: @oneandonly_rori

A woman's experience with unfair dismissal has sparked important discussions about employee rights after she successfully challenged her former employer through the CCMA.

Content creator @oneandonly_rori took to social media to share her journey from unexpected termination to legal victory. She explained how after requesting to leave early for a health issue and participating in a management-approved farewell gathering, she was suddenly "restructured out" of the company for declining unpaid overtime work.

Understanding employee rights

The creator's case highlighted crucial aspects of South African labour law, which requires employers to follow specific procedures for termination. According to the Labour Relations Act, employers must provide valid reasons for dismissal and follow fair procedures, including proper notice and opportunity for response.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), an independent body established to resolve workplace disputes, played an important role in this case. When the company couldn't justify their actions during conciliation, the matter progressed toward legal proceedings, ultimately resulting in a settlement agreement.

Social media reacts

@michelle_kwenda❤️🦋 shared:

"I think CCMA was bribed when it came to my case, the guy asked them to postpone, I opposed but he was granted. Now, since December, no reply email from the CCMA. I've not been replied to."

@stufuzaesihle❤️ encouraged:

"Hai kabi kodwa ima and tell us the story, what u telling us is very important. Or hlala phantsi."

@Phuti celebrated:

"Girls with settlements 🙌🏽 This just reminded me to go investigate my friends' job descriptions 😂"

@Callmechristofa related:

"I will be trying this man because my previous company CLEARLY had friends there. They outright told me to agree with the company's terms. They decided I was guilty before the process even started 💀💀"

@Lilly advised:

"Call CCMA also to find out if you have a case. If you don't have lawyer friends."

@Thabiso_Sefako shared:

"Our employer cut our salaries and initially said it would be for 2 months, 6 months later people literally resigned because they couldn't afford to come to work anymore, and there was no hope to get full💰"

