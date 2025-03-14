A young woman who works as an Engen petrol attendant proudly displayed her Toyota Etios in a TikTok video that has caught the attention of many South Africans

In the video, she confidently reveals her reliable and economical Toyota Etios, a practical choice popular with budget-conscious buyers

The comments section was filled with praise not only for her choice of vehicle but also for her financial discipline, as many noted petrol attendants often struggle financially

One woman shared a clip showing her wheels as a petrol attendant. Images: @sersh_mabee

Source: TikTok

Content creator @sersh_mabee, who works as a petrol attendant at Engen, shared a TikTok video showcasing her Toyota Etios. In the clip, she shows a scene of herself with the background sound asking what kind of ride she has before transitioning to show her beloved Toyota Etios.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Practical and reliable choice

The Toyota Etios has become a favourite among South African drivers looking for a reliable car that won’t break the bank. A 2017 model costs around R172,600 and comes with a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine, producing 66kW of power and 132Nm of torque. With a fuel consumption of about 6.0L/100km, it’s a fuel-efficient choice for everyday driving without making a hole in one's pocket.

Its affordability and low running costs make it ideal for budget-conscious buyers, including petrol attendants whose salaries may not allow for luxury vehicles. The Etios is well-known for being reliable and easy to maintain, making it a smart financial choice.

The Etios Sprint model adds stylish features like a redesigned bumper with large air dams, built-in fog lamps, a chrome-detailed grille, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Despite being budget-friendly, it performs well, going from 0-100kph in 11.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 165kph.

For convenience, it comes with electric windows, Bluetooth for calls and music, remote fuel flap and hatchback release, and central locking. Owners also get peace of mind with a standard 3-year/100,000km warranty and a 2-year/30,000km service plan.

Praise from social media users

South Africans reacted positively to the petrol attendant's vehicle:

@Siphe M affirmed:

"Toyota Etios is one of the best cars."

@rethabile proudly declared:

"Toyota gang. Hala🥰🥰"

@katlego_mabz jokingly asked:

"So petrol for koloi, we thola ka staff price 😭"

@Mrs_Mom praised:

"🔥🔥 Fuel efficient ride, nice one babe❤️"

@zunko zunkus offered encouragement:

"Yes girl, we are winning on this side☺️"

@Wrath_vengeance cheered:

"🥰🥰🥰Sisterhood is proud beautiful..."

